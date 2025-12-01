Sphera AI Supercharges Data to Address Sustainability and Operational Resilience Challenges

Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sphera , a leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services, today announced Sphera AI to help improve the way customers advance environmental, health, safety, sustainability and supply chain resilience in driving operational excellence.A granular, reliable and relevant data foundation is the lifeblood of any effective AI deployment, impacting everything from product development to risk mitigation.Sphera AI is powered by the industry’s most trusted data on the most robust platform, delivering advanced intelligence enterprises need to manage risk, ensure compliance and drive sustainability goals with precision and confidence."With Sphera AI, we are not just participating in the future of environmental, health, safety, sustainability and supply chain resilience – we are creating it," said Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera. “Our AI-driven innovation delivers unparalleled operational excellence and predictive insights to help businesses see around corners with a complete view of their operational resilience strategies. Sphera AI supercharges data across all organization levels to drive operational excellence from the C-suite to the factory floor.”Sphera is embedding AI across its portfolio of solutions for environment, health, safety, sustainability and supply chain resilience. This follows the recent launch of Supplier 360 Intelligence , Sphera’s proprietary supply chain risk intelligence AI tool built for procurement and risk leaders.Sphera’s agentic AI capabilities will take AI even further for its customers — enabling its solutions to analyze information and take proactive, context-aware actions that help customers predict risks, optimize decisions, and accelerate progress. Customer use cases include:Sustainability managers can automate product carbon footprints and generate audit-ready emissions data in minutes, not weeks.Procurement leaders can see future risks — identifying supplier risks before they disrupt performance.Environmental, Health & Safety managers can predict and prevent incidents before they occur, protecting both people and assets.Product stewards can ensure compliance and transparency at every step of a product’s journey.Built on Sphera’s decades of cross-sector industry expertise, Sphera AI is powered by Sphera’s unique data sets, including more than 500,000 proprietary emissions factors and 20,000 annually updated and third party-verified datasets for life cycle assessments. This data, trusted across industries from chemicals to life sciences and manufacturing, is accessible through the SpheraCloud platform and activated by Sphera AI. In addition, Sphera’s Chemical Management software gives enterprises a single, authoritative system of record for material and chemical compliance, transforming regulatory data into clear guidance on which substances are regulated and where action is required.Sphera’s deep data foundation empowers Sphera customers with actionable insights to make informed decisions that drive business value. SpheraAI connects disparate data sources to enable rapid, reliable, and contextual reporting and insights - delivering timely guidance businesses can depend on.With a proven track record of working with more than 8,500 companies around the world, across all industries, Sphera continues to develop next-generation products that help global leaders build resilient, compliant enterprises. Sphera AI is the next step in this mission, offering a new level of intelligence to future-proof businesses in any market environment. Businesses are invited to explore how Sphera AI can transform their operations. For more information, go to www.sphera.com Click HERE to see Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera talking about SpheraAI.###About SpheraSphera is the leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Process Safety, Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risk Management. For more than 30 years, we have served 8,500 customers and a million-plus users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at https://sphera.com/ . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.For media inquiries, please contact:press@sphera.com

