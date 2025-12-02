Inogic Unveils Predict4Dynamics – Bringing Explainable AI Forecasting & Predictive Analytics to Dynamics 365 CRM

Bringing Explainable AI Forecasting & Predictive Analytics to Dynamics 365 CRM

NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic, a Microsoft ISV leader known for innovation in Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform, and Azure AI, proudly announces the launch of Predict4Dynamics, an advanced AI-powered predictive analytics solution with explainable AI forecasting designed to help businesses forecast outcomes, understand risks, and make data-driven decisions directly within Dynamics 365 CRM.

Predict4Dynamics leverages the power of Azure OpenAI, Machine Learning, and Explainable AI (XAI) to bring transparency and intelligence to CRM predictions. From lead conversion likelihoods and revenue forecasts to customer churn analysis and asset failure predictions, users can now anticipate outcomes with confidence—and understand the “why” behind every prediction.

“With Predict4Dynamics, we’re empowering Dynamics 365 users to move from reactive to predictive CRM. It’s not just about forecasting—it’s about understanding. Our Explainable AI framework ensures users can trust, interpret, and act on every insight,” said Vaibhav Ghorpade, VP of Technology, Inogic.

How Predict4Dynamics Transforms Dynamics 365 CRM Decision-Making

1) AI-Driven Predictions Across CRM Entities- Get intelligent forecasts for leads, opportunities, customers, service cases, etc., all powered by Azure OpenAI and built directly into Dynamics 365 CRM. Predict4Dynamics helps sales, marketing, and service teams anticipate outcomes before they happen.

2) Explainable AI for Transparent Decisions- Unlike black-box AI models, Predict4Dynamics uses Explainable AI (XAI) to show which data factors influence predictions, allowing users to make informed, compliant, and bias-free business decisions.

3) Real-Time Model Training with Azure OpenAI- Predict4Dynamics continuously learns from your CRM data, adapting to business changes and improving prediction accuracy, whether it’s identifying a customer likely to churn or a deal most likely to close this quarter.

4) Custom Predictive Scenarios- Users can create no-code predictive models to match business goals, whether it’s predicting payment delays, service escalations, or campaign success rates, directly within the Dynamics 365 environment.

Why Enterprises Choose Predict4Dynamics

• Go beyond dashboards: Get future-focused insights that predict what happens next in CRM.

• Drive revenue predictability: Anticipate which leads, opportunities, and customers drive growth.

• Enhance decision transparency: Understand the logic behind every prediction with Explainable AI.

• Reduce churn and risk: Identify at-risk customers, optimize resource allocation, and mitigate losses.

• Stay future-ready: Built on Azure AI and OpenAI frameworks for secure, scalable intelligence.

A Step Towards the Future of AI-Driven CRM

Predict4Dynamics marks a major milestone in Inogic’s journey to infuse responsible AI and predictive intelligence into the Microsoft ecosystem. By combining predictive modeling, Explainable AI, and model customization, the app empowers users to forecast with clarity, act with confidence, and lead with intelligence.

Experience the power of Predict4Dynamics – the AI that helps your CRM think ahead.

About Inogic

Inogic: A trusted Microsoft Gold ISV Partner

Inogic is one of the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partners with an exclusive focus on providing innovative apps and development services on Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform, and Azure OpenAI/Copilot. Our flagship solution, Maplytics™, a 5-star rated Certified App, revolutionizes locational intelligence in Dynamics 365 CRM with features like Radius Search, Territory Management, Route Optimization, and Appointment Scheduling. Now integrated with MapCopilot, an AI assistant that lets users interact naturally with their CRM to access mapped insights and optimize fieldwork instantly.

With over a decade of expertise, Inogic enhances CRM productivity, intelligence, and automation through 20+ Microsoft-certified, co-sell-ready productivity apps on the Microsoft Marketplace. Inogic delivers solutions across a wide spectrum of business needs—from omnichannel communication tools such as AI-enabled WhatsApp Business integration, Live Chat, Text SMS with Dynamics 365 CRM, SharePoint Document Search with Copilot using SharePoint Knowledge AI Search, Document Management in Dynamics 365 CRM/CE with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync, clean duplicate data with DeDupeD, popular Visualization Apps Kanban Board, Map My Relationships, improving productivity with one-click apps like Click2Clone, Click2Export, and Undo2Restore, user adoption and motivation with User Adoption Monitor and Gamifics365, Sales enablement using Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation, Alerts4Dynamics, and Business Process Checklist, and Integrations like MailChimp Integration, Subscription & Recurring Billing Management, to QuickBooks Integration, Inogic has always been a hub of distinct and innovative apps for Dynamics 365 CRM / Dataverse. To learn how Inogic is transforming your Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform, and AI experience, visit www.inogic.com or contact us at crm@inogic.com.

Predictive Analytics with Explainable AI Forecasting for Dynamics 365 CRM

