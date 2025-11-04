Inogic Launches SharePoint Knowledge AI Search using Azure AI Search and Copilot

SharePoint Knowledge AI Search is a cognitive SharePoint search solution that empowers organizations to move beyond keyword search & unlock the full potential of their enterprise knowledge.” — Vaibhav Ghorpade, VP of Technology, Inogic

NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic, a leading Microsoft ISV Partner for Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Azure AI innovations, proudly announces the launch of SharePoint Knowledge AI Search. This next-generation solution revolutionizes how enterprises search, summarize, and interact with business-critical documents in SharePoint.

Traditional SharePoint document search often struggles with fragmented results and rigid keyword dependencies. The Azure AI Copilot agent used in SharePoint Knowledge AI Search changes this by introducing Azure AI Search for SharePoint, powered by semantic search and contextual understanding. Users can ask natural language queries about SharePoint documents through the Copilot Agent (InoWiz) and receive accurate, citation-backed answers, ranging from detailed insights to concise summaries, tailored to their requirements, all within a conversational experience.

“With SharePoint Knowledge AI Search, we are bringing a cognitive SharePoint search solution that empowers organizations to move beyond keyword search and unlock the full potential of their enterprise knowledge. By combining Azure AI Search for SharePoint with the Copilot Agent, we enable users to discover the right insights from across documents—faster, smarter, and with full compliance,” said Vaibhav Ghorpade, VP of Technology, Inogic.

How SharePoint Knowledge AI Search Transforms SharePoint Document Search Copilot Agent

1. Conversational Semantic Search

Users can ask natural language queries in Copilot based on SharePoint documents instead of memorizing exact keywords to search for the document/required information. With SharePoint Semantic Search, Copilot understands intent and delivers contextual answers across multiple documents.

2. Conversational Search Across SharePoint Documents

Allows users to ask natural language questions and receive contextual answers synthesized from multiple documents, providing a unified and insightful response.

3. Citation-Backed Answers with Detailed Insights & Summarization

Each search result includes document citations and delivers either concise summaries or detailed insights based on user requirements, ensuring accuracy, transparency, and faster decision-making.

4. Secure & Permission-Aware Cognitive Search

Copilot respects SharePoint’s native security and permissions. Every query or contextual search strictly adheres to enterprise compliance, ensuring users only access authorized content—whether they need detailed answers or concise summaries based on their requirements.

5. Tabular Format Response

Automatically organizes extracted SharePoint data into a clean, structured table view, allowing users to analyze, compare, and interpret key insights instantly. This AI-driven capability enhances readability, accelerates decision-making, and delivers a more interactive, data-centric search experience.

6. AI-Powered Email Draft Generation

Generates professional, personalized, and context-aware email drafts based on SharePoint content or user prompts. This intelligent feature saves time, ensures consistent communication, and empowers users to respond faster—powered by advanced AI built for Microsoft 365 and Copilot experiences.

7. Multi-Language AI Search Support

Enables global users to search, understand, and collaborate seamlessly across languages. The AI-powered engine delivers accurate, localized, and contextual results, making SharePoint knowledge discovery truly inclusive and borderless.

8. Easy to Configure Azure AI Search for SharePoint

This tool simplifies the deployment of the Copilot agent with preconfigured settings that accelerate adoption, making Azure AI Search SharePoint integration easier for enterprises without heavy technical effort.

Why Enterprises Need SharePoint Knowledge AI Search

• Move from rigid keyword-based tools to semantic and cognitive SharePoint search solutions.

• Accelerate knowledge discovery with SharePoint contextual search and AI-powered summarization.

• Boost productivity with Copilot Agent–driven SharePoint search across multiple documents.

• Ensure compliance and trust with permission-aware, secure AI search.

In conclusion, SharePoint Knowledge AI Search delivers a future-ready cognitive solution that combines deep search, semantic understanding, natural language query support, contextual insights, and secure AI-powered summarization. By embedding Azure AI Search in SharePoint, organizations can discover, validate, and act on information faster, transforming enterprise document search into a truly intelligent experience.

Inogic: A trusted Microsoft Gold ISV Partner

Inogic is one of the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partners with an exclusive focus on providing innovative apps and development services on Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform, and Azure OpenAI/Copilot. Our flagship solution, Maplytics™, a 5-star rated Certified App, revolutionizes locational intelligence in Dynamics 365 CRM with features like Radius Search, Territory Management, Route Optimization, and Appointment Scheduling. Now integrated with MapCopilot, an AI assistant that lets users interact naturally with their CRM to access mapped insights and optimize fieldwork instantly.

With over a decade of expertise, Inogic enhances CRM productivity, intelligence, and automation through 20+ Microsoft-certified, co-sell-ready productivity apps on the Microsoft Marketplace. Inogic delivers solutions across a wide spectrum of business needs—from omnichannel communication tools such as AI-enabled WhatsApp Business integration, Live Chat, Text SMS with Dynamics 365 CRM, Document Management in Dynamics 365 CRM/CE with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync, clean duplicate data with DeDupeD, popular Visualization Apps Kanban Board, Map My Relationships, improving productivity with one-click apps like Click2Clone, Click2Export, and Undo2Restore, user adoption and motivation with User Adoption Monitor and Gamifics365, Sales enablement using Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation, Alerts4Dynamics, and Business Process Checklist, and Integrations like MailChimp Integration, Subscription & Recurring Billing Management, to QuickBooks Integration, Inogic has always been a hub of distinct and innovative apps for Dynamics 365 CRM / Dataverse. To learn how Inogic is transforming your Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform, and AI experience, visit www.inogic.com or contact us at crm@inogic.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.