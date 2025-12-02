Microsoft selects Halon to power the future of Dynamics 365 email infrastructure

Halon x Microsoft

Halon, the global leader of Composable Email Infrastructure, today announced that Microsoft has selected Halon as its preferred email infrastructure.

GöTEBORG, SWEDEN, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halon , the global leader of Composable Email Infrastructure, today announced that Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights has selected Halon Engage as its preferred email infrastructure solution.By partnering with Halon, Microsoft is not only securing the resilience of its global email operations, but it’s raising the bar for what the industry should expect from email infrastructure. After an extensive review, Microsoft chose Halon Engage, sending a clear message to the market that the future of email belongs to modern, composable email infrastructure. Microsoft identified the need to replace its legacy systems with a modern solution that offers them the flexibility, scalability, and complete control that they need to support their growth plans.With Halon Engage, Microsoft is redefining its on-premise email operations. The solution enables engineering teams to work faster and smarter whilst providing a trusted foundation that ensures billions of messages are sent securely and safely, 24/7/365. Halon Engage reduces complexity, accelerates Microsoft’s roadmap, and lowers the total cost of ownership, guaranteeing its email infrastructure is not just ready for today, but also adaptable to the opportunities of tomorrow.“This is a defining moment not just for Halon, but for the entire email infrastructure industry,” said Anders Långsved, Chief Executive Officer of Halon. “When one of the world’s most powerful technology companies places its trust in Halon, it sends an unmistakable signal: composable email infrastructure is the future. Microsoft’s choice is a validation of our vision, our technology, and our mission to empower businesses through Dynamic and Secure Email Operations™.”“At Microsoft, our priority is to deliver reliable, scalable, and secure communication experiences for our customers worldwide,” said Ondrej Bohaciak, Senior Software Engineer at Microsoft. “By partnering with Halon, we gain the flexibility and performance we need to modernize our email infrastructure, while ensuring continuity at a global scale. This collaboration empowers our teams to innovate faster and gives us a foundation built for the future”.This partnership reinforces Halon’s reputation as the leader of Composable Email Infrastructure for enterprises that require fast, flexible, and scalable email operations.-ENDS-About MicrosoftMicrosoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.About HalonHalon is on a mission to empower businesses through Dynamic and Secure Email Operations™. Its Composable Email Infrastructure enables unmatched flexibility, scalability, and control, making it easy for enterprises to adapt, innovate, and lead in a rapidly evolving email landscape. Trusted by the most innovative enterprises across the globe, Halon offers a complete email solution that’s easy to modify, configure, and operationalize.With a proven track record across six continents and an industry-leading NPS of 75, Halon enables email teams to deliver modern experiences, go-to-market 10x faster, and reduce the total cost of email operations without sacrificing ease or control.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.