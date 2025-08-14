SAP Emarsys chooses Halon to modernize its email infrastructure and drive growth

SAP Emarsys X Halon

SAP Emarsys, the leading omnichannel customer engagement platform, has chosen Halon, the provider of Composable Email Infrastructure, as its new email partner.

Halon's combination of composable email infrastructure, cloud-native architecture, and AI-driven innovation helps us deliver smarter, more impactful customer engagement across all industries".” — Byron Pitney, Chief Technology Officer at SAP Emarsys.

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAP Emarsys, the leading omnichannel customer engagement platform, has selected Halon , the provider of Composable Email Infrastructure, as its new preferred email partner. This transition to Halon Engage provides SAP Emarsys with a modern cloud-native solution that fosters new avenues for innovation, growth, and enhanced customer value.By choosing Halon Engage, SAP Emarsys gains a modern, composable email infrastructure designed to deliver performance, flexibility, and scale. Halon’s Dynamic Email OperationsTM approach and cloud-native architecture align with SAP Emarsys’ vision for faster innovation and superior customer experience. At the same time, Halon’s cutting-edge product roadmap, AI-powered solution, and support for the latest standards will reduce development costs, improve performance, and drive operational excellence for SAP Emarsys.“Halon’s email infrastructure gives us exactly what we need to support our customers today while building for the future,” said Byron Pitney, Chief Technology Officer at SAP Emarsys. “The combination of composable email infrastructure, cloud-native architecture, and AI-driven innovation will help us deliver smarter, more impactful customer engagement across all industries”.One of the major benefits of the new partnership is the ability for SAP Emarsys to seamlessly launch into new geographical markets ‘at the click of a button’, ensuring a more scalable approach to global growth.“We are thrilled and honored to partner with SAP Emarsys as they modernize their email infrastructure,” said Anders Långsved, CEO at Halon. “By combining our Dynamic Email OperationsTM approach with Emarsys’ vision for exceptional customer engagement, we’re enabling faster innovation, deeper insights, and a more reliable, high-performing messaging solution that will deliver measurable value to SAP Emarsys’ clients”.About SAP EmarsysSAP Emarsys is a leading omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps brands deliver personalized, cross-channel experiences at scale. Built to accelerate business outcomes, SAP Emarsys empowers marketers to connect with customers through highly relevant and timely campaigns across email, mobile, social, SMS, and more. Trusted by hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands, SAP Emarsys combines enterprise-grade automation, AI-driven personalization, and actionable analytics to increase customer loyalty, drive revenue growth, and deliver measurable results.About HalonHalon is on a mission to empower businesses through Dynamic Email OperationsTM. Its Composable Email Infrastructure enables unmatched flexibility, scalability, and control, making it easy for enterprises to adapt, innovate, and lead in a rapidly evolving email landscape. Trusted by the most innovative enterprises across the globe, Halon offers a complete email solution that’s easy to modify, configure, and operationalize.Processing over one trillion emails each year, Halon offers two specialized solutions:- Halon Engage - optimized for large-scale senders and,- Halon Protect - built for mailbox providers.With a proven track record across six continents and an industry-leading NPS of 75, Halon enables email teams to deliver modern experiences, go to market 10x faster, and reduce the total cost of email operations without sacrificing ease or control.Media Contact: For all media inquiries, please contact Anders Långsved, Chief Executive Officer, at anders.langsved@halon.io

