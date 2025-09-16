Halon acquires email threat intelligence provider, eleven cyber security GmbH, to deliver the future of email security

From left to right: Anders Långsved (Halon, CEO), Marén Lenk (eleven, Director Technical Support), Anders Berggren (Halon, co-founder), Ulrich Jansen (eleven, Managing Director)

Halon, the global leader of Composable Email Infrastructure, announces the acquisition of German email threat intelligence provider, eleven cyber security GmbH.

We have been working with the eleven team since 2016 and have always valued their deep expertise in email security, along with their leading products for detecting spam, abuse, and malicious content.” — Anders Långsved, CEO of Halon

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halon , the global leader of Composable Email Infrastructure, has announced the acquisition of German email threat intelligence provider, eleven cyber security GmbH (eleven). The acquisition marks a major milestone in Halon’s growth journey and enhances its capabilities to deliver on its mission to empower businesses through Dynamic Email Operations™, for senders and mailbox providers alike.Clients of both Halon and eleven will now benefit from stronger protection, faster innovation, and greater resilience in an evolving threat landscape. For companies that protect millions of mailboxes from billions of attacks every day, Halon’s unmatched security is now more powerful than ever. Based in Europe and with a strong global footprint, this strategic acquisition further cements Halon’s position in the email space. It also underscores Halon’s ability to provide a fully European alternative, amid industry consolidation.The long-standing, commercially successful relationship between Halon and eleven, built on a strong alignment in vision and culture, provides a solid foundation for this next phase of growth for the company. eleven’s solutions are used by the three largest ISPs in Germany, including Deutsche Telekom and 1&1 Internet Group, covering over 50% of consumer email in the country.“We have been working with the eleven team since 2016 and have always valued their deep expertise in email security, along with their leading products for detecting spam, abuse, and malicious content,” said Anders Långsved, CEO of Halon. “By bringing our companies together, we will be better positioned to protect our clients from broader attacks as well as more targeted threats and deliver the reliability, security, and innovation clients have come to expect from Halon. Our sender clients can also expect accelerated innovation, especially in the area of anti-abuse and brand protection”.“We have long appreciated Halon’s innovative approach to developing cutting-edge, composable email infrastructure and share a strong vision to make the email ecosystem secure and safe for all businesses,” said Ulrich Jansen, CEO of eleven. “By joining forces, we are immediately creating one stronger company under the Halon flag, combining our expertise to drive even more product innovation and ultimately, more value for our clients”.For clients, the acquisition means better protection and de-risking of their digital presence. With more investment into machine learning, AI, and threat detection, Halon will deliver more effective defenses against the ever-changing volleys of email threats.About HalonHalon is on a mission to empower businesses through Dynamic Email OperationsTM. Its Composable Email Infrastructure enables unmatched flexibility, scalability, and control, making it easy for enterprises to adapt, innovate, and lead in a rapidly evolving email landscape. Trusted by the most innovative enterprises across the globe, Halon offers a complete email solution that’s easy to modify, configure, and operationalize.Processing over one trillion emails each year, Halon offers two specialized solutions:- Halon Engage: optimized for large-scale senders and,- Halon Protect: built for mailbox providers.With a proven track record across six continents and an industry-leading NPS of 75, Halon enables email teams to deliver modern experiences, go to market 10x faster, and reduce the total cost of email operations without sacrificing ease or control.About eleven cyber security GmbHeleven cyber security GmbH offers companies comprehensive email security made in Germany. With their intelligent email security solutions, excellent support, and future-proof private cloud services, they secure business email communication and reliably protect against spam, malware, and phishing.

