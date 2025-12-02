LapSafe® to Showcase Innovative Technology at Bett UK 2026

LapSafe Bett UK Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions AI-Powered Smart Locker

UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LapSafe® is delighted to announce its return to Bett UK at ExCeL London, the world’s largest EdTech event. From 21–23 January 2026, thousands of educators, decision-makers, and industry innovators will gather to network, share insights, and explore the latest advancements shaping the future of learning.This year, LapSafewill showcase its award-winning portfolio of smart lockers and charging solutions. Designed to automate the loaning of charged devices and assets around the clock, these solutions eliminate the need for staff intervention and provide full support for students loaning devices and for those bringing their own devices (BYOD).Earlier this year, LapSafeunveiled the world’s first AI-powered Smart Locker , developed to simplify workflows and drive operational efficiency. Bett 2026 will mark the first public demonstration of this transformative feature. The new AI capability brings together advanced content verification and seamless integrations to automate asset loans, device returns, secure drop-offs, and collections—all with the security, flexibility, and reliability that modern campuses require.LapSafeis also delighted to introduce the Smart-V™ at Bett for the first time. This self-service smart vending machine provides quick access to essential items with built-in cost tracking and spending controls, enabling students and staff to collect IT peripherals and office consumables instantly without relying on IT or administrative teams. It also supports controlled allocation and budgeting, helping campuses monitor usage patterns more effectively.Across the education sector, investment in technology continues to accelerate, with flexible, accessible devices proven to enhance learning outcomes and help narrow the digital divide. Today, nearly every UK university, almost half of UK colleges, and thousands of schools trust LapSafeto support their digital strategies.At the core of LapSafeSmart Locker sits ONARKEN, our powerful cloud-based management platform. Secure, highly reliable, and fully customisable, ONARKENunderpins a wide range of self-service workflows, from automated asset loans and seamless drop-off and collection to IT Service Desk functions and flexible personal storage for hybrid learners. The platform integrates effortlessly with existing ITSM systems to automate service desk and DLM processes, ensuring a smooth deployment across campus environments.For institutions not requiring Smart Lockers, LapSafe has an extensive range of storage and charging solutions, including mobile trolleys, desk units, wall cabinets, and standalone lockers, all available with locking options from simple keyed mechanisms to advanced electronic systems.The LapSafeteam looks forward to welcoming visitors to Bett UK 2026, where its experts will be on hand throughout the event to discuss requirements, answer questions, and provide live demonstrations of our complete self-service technology range.Join LapSafeat Bett 2026 from 21–23 January 2026 and explore the LapSaferange at stand ND60.Find out more and secure your tickets: bettshow.comDiscover the full LapSafeoffering: LapSafe.com

