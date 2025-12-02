Salveo Direct Care Becomes the First Clinic in San Antonio to Offer OpenDNA Advanced Genetic Testing

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salveo Direct Care, a leading direct care and concierge medical practice known for its personalized and preventive approach to healthcare, is proud to announce a new partnership with OpenDNA, an innovative genomics company offering state-of-the-art genetic testing and analysis.With this collaboration, Salveo Direct Care becomes the first clinic in the San Antonio area to provide OpenDNA’s advanced genetic testing, giving patients access to cutting-edge insights into their personal genetic health risks and preventive strategies.OpenDNA’s platform integrates polygenic and monogenic risk analysis, utilizing artificial intelligence to evaluate thousands of genetic markers alongside clinical data. The result is a comprehensive and actionable health profile that empowers patients and clinicians to make more informed decisions regarding prevention, early detection, and individualized treatment planning.“Our mission has always been to bring precision medicine directly to our patients,” said Prisiliano Salas, MD, CEO and Medical Director of Salveo Direct Care. “With OpenDNA’s advanced genomic insights, we can now go beyond traditional screening and offer each patient a deeper understanding of their genetic makeup — and how it impacts their long-term health.”Testing is simple and non-invasive, requiring only a cheek swab collected at the clinic. Once results are ready, patients receive a personalized report and review session with their physician to interpret the findings and discuss tailored next steps.“Salveo Direct Care is at the forefront of a growing shift toward proactive, genetics-informed healthcare,” said Eran Feldhay, MD, CEO of OpenDNA. “We’re excited to support their team in offering patients powerful, easy-to-understand insights that can help guide preventive care for years to come.”This new offering reinforces Salveo Direct Care’s commitment to combining advanced medical science with a highly personal, relationship-based care model.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit [ www.salveodirectcare.com ] or contact [info@salveodirectcare.com / (210) 899-2549].About Salveo Direct CareSalveo Direct Care is a direct care and concierge medical practice based in San Antonio, TX, offering personalized primary care with a focus on prevention, accessibility, and long-term wellness. Through innovative tools and individualized attention, Salveo Direct Care helps patients achieve optimal health in a personalized, relationship-based environment.About OpenDNAOpenDNA is an advanced genomics company that leverages AI-driven multi-omic analysis to uncover the genetic and clinical architecture of chronic diseases. Its platform provides clinicians and patients with detailed, actionable insights into polygenic and monogenic risk, empowering proactive healthcare and precision prevention.

