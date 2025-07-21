OpenDNA Unveils Next-Generation Genetic Tests: PolyRisk+ and an Extended TotalRisk+. Comprehensive, full-body genetic risk insights for enhanced patient care

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenDNA, a leader in AI-based precision genomics, today announced the launch of two advanced genetic risk assessment tests: PolyRisk+, a cutting-edge polygenic risk score (PRS) panel, and an extended TotalRisk+, an expanded offering combining both polygenic and monogenic genetic information, calculated alongside patient clinical data to provide disease risk assessment. These tests now cover 30 indications, enabling full-body risk profiling across eight major disease categories—including cardiometabolic, cancer, autoimmune, eye, respiratory, neurological, mental health, and women's health conditions.Key Highlights:PolyRisk+: Utilizes aggregated genetic variants and the patient’s clinical data to compute an individual’s susceptibility to complex diseases based on polygenic risk.Extended TotalRisk+: Supplements polygenic data with insights from known high-impact monogenic mutations for a comprehensive risk picture.Expanded coverage: Now includes 30 conditions, extending full-body assessments well beyond traditional cardiometabolic and cancer profiling.Physician-ordered: Both tests are available only through healthcare providers, empowering clinicians to guide interpretation and integrate results into patient care plans.“We’re thrilled to launch these comprehensive tools,” said Dr. Eran Feldhay, Chief Executive Officer at OpenDNA. “PolyRisk+ and TotalRisk+ offer physicians and their patients actionable insights—long before symptoms appear—across a broad span of health domains.”Why This Matters1. Advancing Precision Prevention - Polygenic risk scoring is gaining traction as a tool that can significantly influence screening and prevention strategies. OpenDNA’s tests build on this momentum, delivering multi-domain risk profiling.2. Enhanced Monitoring & Management - By covering autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and respiratory disorders, OpenDNA empowers clinicians to personalize monitoring like never before. This aligns with the trend of using PRS to guide early intervention in cardiovascular and neurological diseases.3. Physician-Led, Patient-Focused - These tests offer clarity and context under physician counsel—addressing concerns that raw genetic risk scores can cause anxiety or misunderstanding. Physicians can translate results into preventative actions and targeted surveillance.About the TestsPolyRisk+: Polygenic, 30 complex-condition indications, physician-ordered, for risk stratification & preventionTotalRisk+: Polygenic + Monogenic, 30 complex-condition indications plus hereditary risks, physician-ordered, for deeper genetic insight and risk stratificationAvailability & AccessPolyRisk+ and TotalRisk+ are now available for physicians to order for their adult patients. Samples are collected via cheek swab, and results—delivered through a secure provider portal—include clear interpretive reports with follow-up guidance.About OpenDNAOpenDNA is dedicated to empowering precision healthcare through AI-based, data-driven genetic testing. Our mission is simple: equip clinicians and patients with insights that drive better health decisions—so care is proactive, personalized, and preventative.For more information, visit www.open-dna.com or contact your healthcare provider.

