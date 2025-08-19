Dr. Sean Cahill Partners with OpenDNA to Bring Advanced Genetic Testing to Chicago-Area Patients

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sean Cahill, a leading physician in the Chicago area, today announced a new partnership with OpenDNA, a pioneer in comprehensive AI-powered genetic testing. This collaboration will make OpenDNA's full suite of advanced genetic tests available to Dr. Cahill's patients, offering unprecedented insights into their health, wellness, and disease risk.Dr. Cahill's practice is committed to providing personalized, cutting-edge healthcare. By integrating OpenDNA's genetic testing platform, patients can now access a wide range of panels covering disease screening, hereditary cancer risk, and predisposition to whole-body chronic conditions. This empowers both Dr. Cahill and his patients to make more informed decisions about treatment plans, preventative care, and lifestyle adjustments."I am thrilled to partner with OpenDNA to bring this powerful PRS (polygenic Risk Scoring) technology to my patients," said Dr. Cahill. "Genetic information is the foundation of true personalized medicine. By understanding a patient's unique genetic blueprint, we can move beyond a 'one-size-fits-all' approach and create truly individualized health strategies. This is a game-changer for my practice and, more importantly, for the health and well-being of my patients."OpenDNA's whole body PRS testing platform is known for its accuracy, comprehensive reporting, “what if” dynamic report and ease of use. The company provides clear, actionable insights that help physicians like Dr. Cahill translate complex genetic data into practical, patient-centered care."We are honored to partner with Dr. Cahill, a physician who shares our vision of using genetics to revolutionize healthcare," said Dr. Eran Feldhay, CEO of OpenDNA. "This partnership is a testament to the growing recognition among top-tier medical professionals that genetic testing is no longer a futuristic concept but a vital tool for modern medicine. We look forward to helping Dr. Cahill and his team provide the highest level of care to the Chicago community."The integration of OpenDNA's genetic testing is now available to new and existing patients at Dr. Cahill's Chicago-area clinic. Patients interested in learning more about the tests and their potential benefits are encouraged to schedule a consultation.About Dr. Sean Cahill:Dr. Sean Cahill is a highly respected physician in the Chicago area, specializing in [mention his specialization, e.g., internal medicine, preventative care, etc.]. His practice is dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based care with a focus on patient education and empowerment.About OpenDNA:OpenDNA is a leading provider of comprehensive AI powered genetic testing solutions. The company's mission is to make the power of genetic information accessible to physicians and their patients, enabling personalized medicine and improving health outcomes. OpenDNA's tests are developed with the highest scientific standards and are supported by a team of genetics experts.

