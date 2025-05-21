Nilfisk Adopts Autonomous Commerce for AI-Powered Order Management in Key European Markets

Go Autonomous - B2B commerce, simplified Nilfisk

Nilfisk, a leader in professional cleaning equipment and solutions has entered into a strategic partnership with Go Autonomous - leader in Autonomous Commerce.

Digitizing the domain knowledge and best practices with Go Autonomous helps us to speed up processes, reduce manual work, and improve the overall customer experience.” — Ben Quirk, Global Head of Customer Experience

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nilfisk , a global leader in professional cleaning equipment and solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Go Autonomous , the leader in Autonomous Commerce . This marks an important step in Nilfisk’s ambition to accelerate digital transformation across its operations and deliver even greater value to customers through smarter, more efficient transactional processes. With a global footprint and headquarters in Copenhagen, Nilfisk employs nearly 5,000 people and operates in more than 40 countries."We are constantly exploring new ways to strengthen our operations and better serve our customers," says Ben Quirk, Global Head of Customer Experience. "The Autonomous Commerce Platform allows us to scale excellence in customer experience. Digitizing the domain knowledge and best practices with Go Autonomous helps us to speed up processes, reduce manual work, and improve the overall customer experience. With the introduction of Decision Analytics, we continuously migrate business decision-making to AI - unlocking new levels of speed, consistency, and insight across our commercial operations."By leveraging the agentic platform of Go Autonomous, Nilfisk is elevating business intelligence and seamlessly integrating its existing tech stack - including Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and SAP. The deployment of Go Autonomous' agent-to-human interface, tailored specifically for B2B commerce, enables Nilfisk to digitize dispersed human knowledge and embed it directly into its workflows. This empowers teams to act faster, more consistently, and with greater accuracy.The new AI-powered order management capabilities are already live in key European markets, delivering measurable improvements in processing speed and operational efficiency. As Nilfisk continues to scale the solution across additional countries later this year, the company is also expanding its use of AI to other business areas.“Partnering with a forward-looking global brand like Nilfisk is a great opportunity to demonstrate the real impact of Autonomous Commerce,” says Bjarke Ruse Sejersen, CEO of Go Autonomous. “By introducing AI Agents into core commercial processes, Nilfisk is not only optimizing how they operate but also setting a new standard for digital agility and customer-centricity in B2B.”The partnership reflects a strong mutual focus on innovation and operational excellence, with a clear roadmap for expanding across new markets and business areas over time.About NilfiskNilfisk is a global leader in professional cleaning equipment and services, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. With a strong heritage dating back more than a century, the company operates in over 40 countries and employs around 4,800 people. Nilfisk is committed to developing innovative and sustainable cleaning solutions for a cleaner world.About Go AutonomousFounded in Copenhagen in 2020, Go Autonomous is on a mission to redefine how B2B companies operate through its Autonomous Commerce Cloud. By harnessing the power of AI to automate commercial processes like order management, service handling, and analytics, Go Autonomous helps companies unlock productivity, reduce costs, and deliver seamless customer experiences at scale.

