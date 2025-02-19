Danfoss Streamlines Order Intake with AI-Powered Agents and Autonomous Commerce

Go Autonomous - B2B commerce, simplified

Recognizing the potential of automation to transform its business, Danfoss has partnered with Go Autonomous to implement AI Agents across its organization.

At Danfoss, innovation is in our DNA. Our partnership with Go Autonomous isn't just about acquiring technology; it's about gaining access to a constantly evolving ecosystem of AI innovation.” — Carlos García, Head of Digital Business, Danfoss

KøBENHAVN, DENMARK, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Danfoss , the Danish multinational engineering group known for its wide range of solutions that increase energy efficiency, enhance machine productivity, reduce carbon emissions, and enable electrification, is setting a new standard for operational efficiency by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and autonomous agents. Recognizing the potential of automation to transform its business, Danfoss has partnered with Go Autonomous to implement Autonomous Commerce across its organization. This technology, powered by advanced AI models, is streamlining Danfoss' sales order handling, unlocking new levels of productivity, and enhancing customer experiences.This strategic partnership synergizes Danfoss's deep understanding of its customers with Go Autonomous's AI-powered platform, streamlining complex sales processes. This collaboration not only accelerates order fulfillment but also unlocks valuable data-driven insights. By analyzing communication and transactional data, Danfoss gains a clearer understanding of customer needs and preferences, enabling them to proactively address challenges and further optimize the autonomous agents for seamless, fully autonomous transactions."Danfoss is a true innovator in their industry," says Go Autonomous CEO Bjarke Ruse Sejersen. "Their commitment to adopting Autonomous Commerce demonstrates their forward-thinking approach and dedication to providing exceptional customer experiences. Way before any others talked about autonomous agents for handling B2B transactions, Danfoss was executing that vision. That is how you lead in an industry."Following a successful implementation in Spain, France and Italy, Danfoss is now rolling out the solution globally. With a significant portion of its revenue stemming from orders landing in the email inbox, the company sought to eliminate the vast amount of manual data entry and accelerate order fulfillment. The Go Autonomous solution provides an autonomous agent that instantly reads incoming email orders, captures data from the email itself and its attachments, validates the information against the SAP system, performs all necessary checks, and prepares orders for processing. The autonomous agent has dramatically reduced order processing time from days to mere minutes, leading to improved efficiency and productivity and ultimately freeing up valuable time for elevating customer care to more tactical and strategic tasks. In cases where a Danfoss customer care person is needed, the agent seamlessly brings the person into the loop and guides them through the outstanding items."Adopting Autonomous Commerce at Danfoss is not just about speed and efficiency,” explains Carlos García, who oversees the project at Danfoss as the Head of Digital Business. "It's about empowering our customer service teams and sales force to focus on building relationships and providing personalized support.”Furthermore, Go Autonomous's ability to keep innovating and the recent access to supercomputer capabilities enables their platform to bring even more powerful capabilities to Danfoss. Innovation is one of the core strengths in Danfoss, and the reason for implementing the Autonomous Commerce Cloud was to accelerate that with strong technology partners. Danfoss is a shining example of how Autonomous Commerce can empower businesses to transform customer experiences: "It's not simply about automating human tasks; it's about freeing up our sales and service teams to focus on what truly matters: building deeper relationships and delivering personalized support. By offloading routine transactional work to Go Autonomous, we can dedicate more time to understanding our customers' unique needs and exceeding their expectations," Carlos García elaborates.He continues, "At Danfoss, innovation is in our DNA. Our partnership with Go Autonomous isn't just about acquiring technology; it's about gaining access to a constantly evolving ecosystem of AI innovation. With Go Autonomous’ access to cutting-edge resources like GenAI powered by one of the world’s largest supercomputers, the autonomous agents on the platform are continuously learning and improving, which directly benefits Danfoss. By choosing the right technology partner in Go Autonomous, we ensure that we stay ahead of the curve in AI adoption and maximize the value we derive from it.”The Danfoss story serves as an inspiration for businesses across industries seeking to thrive in today's competitive landscape. By embracing innovation, strategically leveraging AI, and prioritizing customer-centricity, companies can unlock new levels of productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The era of Autonomous Commerce is here, and forward-thinking companies like Danfoss are leading the way.

