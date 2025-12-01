Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Health Professions Workforce Coordinating Council

TEXAS, December 1 - December 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Clifford Porter, M.D., Ph.D., Bryan Sisk, DNP, Candice Smith, and Cheletta Watkins, M.D. to the Health Professions Workforce Coordinating Council for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Council is established to study and develop a strategic approach for ensuring a thriving health care system and health professions workforce in this state.

Clifford Porter, M.D., Ph.D. of Austin is a physician at Texas Direct Medical Care and a senior fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation. He is a former member of the Free Market Medical Association and the Christian Medical & Dental Association. Additionally, he volunteers on medical mission trips with Austin Christian Fellowship and Austin Ridge Churches. He is a retired Colonel from the United States Army Reserve, originally enlisting with 30 years of service in the Reserve, United States Army, and Texas Army National Guard. Porter received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in History from the University of Saskatchewan, a Doctor of Medicine from Eastern Virginia Medical School, and a Doctor of Philosophy from Claremont Graduate School.

Bryan Sisk, DNP of Houston is the senior vice president and chief nurse executive at Memorial Hermann Health System. He is a member of the Texas Nurses Association and the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. Additionally, he is a board member for the Daisy Foundation and the founder of Never Give Up Endowment for Veterans. He is a 20 year-veteran of the United States Army. Sisk received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Arkansas Tech University, a Master of Public Health from Texas A&M University, and a Doctor of Nursing from Northern Kentucky University.

Candice Smith of Canyon is the chief executive officer of Deaf Smith County Hospital District. She is a member of GETAC–Disaster Preparedness and Response Committee and the Emergency Medical Task Force. Additionally, she is a board member for Deaf Smith County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), the Panhandle Regional Advisory Council, the Amarillo College Advisory Board, and the Hereford Day Care board. Smith received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from West Texas A&M University, a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from the University of Phoenix, and a Rural Health Chief Nursing Officer Certification from the National Rural Hospital Association.

Cheletta Watkins, M.D. of Forney is an Executive Medical Director for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. She is a member of the American Board of Family Medicine, Texas Medical Association, Dallas County Medical Society, and the John Sealy School of Medicine Alumni Association. Additionally, she serves on the board of the Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Dr. Watkins received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from the University of Texas (UT) at Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from The UT Medical Branch at Galveston, where she also completed her residency in Family Medicine.