Governor Abbott Appoints Fertitta To University Of Houston System Board Of Regents

TEXAS, December 2 - December 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Patrick Fertitta to the University of Houston System Board of Regents for a term set to expire on August 31, 2027.

Patrick Fertitta of Houston is the director of Fertitta Entertainment, overseeing global operations in dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming, including the Houston Rockets, Landry’s, and Golden Nugget Casinos. He also serves as an alternate governor on the National Basketball Association Board of Governors, as well as Director of the Space City Home Network and the Clutch City Foundation and actively supports charitable initiatives through his roles with Big Brothers Big Sisters Houston, Houston Children’s Charity, and the Chariots for Children Expansion Committee. Fertitta earned a business degree from the University of Southern California.

