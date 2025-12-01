Governor Abbott Announces San Augustine Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, December 1 - December 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of San Augustine has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of San Augustine on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to create good-paying jobs and boost economic growth.”

“Congratulations to the City of San Augustine on being designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Trent Ashby. “This well-deserved recognition highlights what we already know — San Augustine is a place where history, culture, and community come together in a way that is uniquely East Texas. By embracing the arts and creating new opportunities for musicians and local businesses, the city is strengthening its economy and enriching the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. I’m grateful to Governor Abbott and the Texas Music Office for their partnership and proud to see our region continue to lead the way.”

“We are very excited to be designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd. “Music is the universal language for all. San Augustine has several venues that will be perfect locations for musicians to showcase their skills. Our central East Texas location, close proximity to Louisiana, and deep historical presence should give visitors additional reasons to come and visit.”

“We are so pleased to have earned the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said City of San Augustine Main Street Board Member Betty Oglesbee. “San Augustine has several public venues available for musical productions, including our historic Augus Theatre where the Smithsonian Exhibit was displayed, the freshly restored Cotton Gin Community Center with an inside stage and spacious room outside in Santa Fe Park for outdoor performances, and the soon-to-be completed high school with a state-of-the-art venue for productions of all types, including musical events. Additionally, the open-air pavilions available at Mission Dolores State Historic Site will be perfect for music-friendly sessions both large and small.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony, cohosted by TMO, the City of San Augustine, and San Augustine Main Street, will be held on Friday, December 5, prior to San Augustine Main Street’s Lighted Christmas Parade, and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony — San Augustine

Friday, December 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM

San Augustine County Courthouse (Courthouse Lawn Pavilion)

Downtown San Augustine

100 West Columbia Street

San Augustine, Texas 75972

Inquiries may be directed to Shelby Curtis, Main Street Manager, City of San Augustine, 936-275-5581, sanaugustinemainstreet@gmail.com

San Augustine is the 91st Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 80 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state.