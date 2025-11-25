BaumTech Expands Partnership with Fidelity Bank to Provide Turnkey ATM Management

One of the Fidelity Bank ATMs managed by BaumTech as part of the bank’s expanded outsourcing partnership spanning more than 25 sites.

Louisiana-based company strengthens its role as a preferred ATM outsourcing provider for community banks

Community banks like Fidelity are the backbone of local economies, and our goal is to make ATM management effortless so they can focus on serving their customers” — Richard “Richie” Baumy, founder and CEO of BaumTech

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BaumTech , a leading provider of ATM outsourcing and servicing, announced today the expansion of its partnership with Fidelity Bank , one of Louisiana’s most respected community banks. What began as a relationship focused on ATM branding has evolved into a full-service outsourcing partnership, with BaumTech now overseeing all aspects of ATM operations for Fidelity Bank.Through its expanded services, BaumTech provides end-to-end ATM management to help Fidelity Bank streamline operations, reduce costs, and ensure a seamless experience for its customers. The outsourcing partnership currently covers more than 25 ATMs, including 18 branches, with plans to expand throughout Louisiana as Fidelity continues to grow its footprint.“Community banks like Fidelity are the backbone of local economies, and our goal is to make ATM management effortless so they can focus on serving their customers,” said Richard “Richie” Baumy, founder and CEO of BaumTech. “Our partnership with Fidelity Bank is a perfect example of how BaumTech builds long-term relationships that grow from trust, performance, and shared values.”Fidelity Bank serves communities across southeast Louisiana, emphasizing personalized service and community impact. The bank’s collaboration with BaumTech underscores its commitment to operational efficiency and customer convenience through trusted, locally rooted partners.BaumTech offers comprehensive ATM outsourcing for banks and credit unions, providing everything from the latest equipment with installation to the monitoring, maintenance, cash logistics, and transaction processing.. In addition to traditional ATM solutions, the company supports ITMs (Interactive Teller Machines), TCRs (Teller Cash Recyclers), and digital signage, giving financial institutions more flexibility to modernize branch and self-service operations.About BaumTechBaumTech is a Louisiana-based company that began over 17 years ago when founder Richard “Richie” Baumy placed his first ATM while still in high school. Today, the company manages a nationwide network of nearly 1,000 ATMs and self-service devices and has processed billions of dollars in cash transactions, making it one of the fastest-growing ATM operators and financial institution outsourcing providers in the United States. BaumTech helps both small and large financial institutions streamline and outsource their entire ATM networks through turnkey solutions that include equipment, technical servicing, and cash logistics. Committed to excellence and reliability, BaumTech treats every customer as a top priority and continues to set the standard for service in the industry. Learn more at baumtech.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.