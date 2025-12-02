Lordhair Launches Its 2025 Holiday Season Program with Scheduled December Activities

Lordhair, a global provider of hair replacement systems, has launched its 2025 Holiday Season Program with seasonal offers and celebration activities.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lordhair , a leading brand of men's hair systems, has announced the launch of its 2025 holiday season program. Running from December 2 to 25, the initiative includes scheduled discounts and special celebration activities. The company notes that for customers who missed the Black Friday period, this holiday program provides the final promotional window of the year. Stock Hair Systems Special OffersAccording to Lordhair, the sale of stock hair systems will take place from December 2 to 25, with two phases featuring different offers.Phase 1 (December 2 to 14) introduces the following pricing adjustments for stock hair systems:- Purchase one stock hair system: $20 off- Purchases two stock hair systems: $50 offLordhair also states that stock hair system orders placed between December 2 and December 14 will include the styling service at no additional cost, a service typically priced at $40.The company has confirmed that Phase 2 (December 15-25) will follow, with details to be released on its official website and social media channels later in December.Hair System Maintenance Kit Redemptions (U.S. Only) Lordhair Hair System Maintenance Kit , the star product during the Black Friday period, returns with an exclusive offer for U.S. Lordhair club members. During the holiday season program, customers can redeem the maintenance kit with points, saving up to 20%. Lordhair states that all Maintenance Kit orders redeemed with points will be shipped free of charge across the United States.Christmas Sign-In Activity (Dec 2–25)In addition to scheduled promotional phases, Lordhair has introduced a Christmas sign-in activity running from December 2 to December 25. During this period, customers who sign in on the Lordhair website may receive the following rewards:- Signing in for 20 days will earn a $50 coupon- Signing in on December 24 and 25 will receive a "surprise bonus"With the holiday period approaching, Lordhair states that the December program is intended to support customer engagement during the final month of the year."We appreciate the continued support from our user community throughout the year," said Leah, Marketing Lead at Lordhair. "These holiday programs are planned with care, and our hope is that they provide a thoughtful and steady close to the year for those who rely on our products."Lordhair's holiday season program now begins with Phase 1, running through December 14. Additional holiday activities, including Phase 2 and the sign-in program, will continue through December 25. Details on the full 2025 Holiday Season Program are available at www.lordhair.com About LordhairFounded in 2006, Lordhair is a premier global manufacturer and online retailer of custom hair systems. With a focus on innovation and exceptional service, Lordhair helps customers worldwide regain confidence through high-quality hair solutions.

