Lordhair Announces Final Phase of Ongoing Black Friday Sale Event

Lordhair, a global leader in hair replacement solutions, has announced that its Black Friday sale is now in its concluding phase, with final offers underway.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lordhair , a global provider of hair replacement systems, announced that its month-long Black Friday sale has entered its final phase. The promotion, which began on November 1, includes a series of scheduled discounts and program activities concluding on December 1.Major Savings on All Hair Systems ContinuesLordhair reports that its core Black Friday pricing remains active through December 1. Under the current structure, single hair systems reflect a $45 reduction, while purchases of two units include a $100 reduction. The company notes that availability may vary by base material and color as the sale progresses.Final-week Spotlight: Neo and ZyroSen Neo A defined promotional window for the Neo and ZyroSen Neo hair systems is underway from November 21–28. During this period, Neo carries a $50 discount, and qualifying orders receive double reward points. Additionally, Neo purchases can be upgraded to its antibacterial version, ZyroSen, at no additional cost. ZyroSen Neo also reflects an $80 discount with double reward points during the same sale period.Black Friday One-Day Event: November 28Lordhair has confirmed a one-day event scheduled for November 28. According to the company, the first three completed orders on that date will receive a duplicate unit at no charge. Orders placed 4th to 10th are eligible for a $100 coupon, while orders placed 11th to 50th will receive a $50 coupon. This activity is part of the company's standard approach to increasing engagement during the Black Friday peak.Maintenance Kit Program (U.S. Only)For U.S. customers, the Hair System Maintenance Kit remains available at $79.90 when purchased with any hair system during the Black Friday sale period. When bought separately, the kit is offered at 20% off.The kit includes three products: RESET, RENEWAL, and REFRESH, designed to support cleaning, conditioning and daily care of hair systems.- RESET: a cleanser designed to remove buildup,- RENEWAL: a conditioning mask formulated for hair systems- REFRESH: daily moisture and protection spray.Company Observation on Seasonal TrendsLordhair reports that November consistently reflects its highest seasonal activity."Our data shows a consistent surge in activity during the final week of November," said Leah, Marketing Lead at Lordhair. "It's the point when most customers finalize their selections.”The company states that several scheduled reductions will conclude on November 28, with the remaining seasonal pricing ending on December 1.For additional information on Lordhair’s Black Friday sale, visit www.lordhair.com About LordhairFounded in 2006, Lordhair is a premier global manufacturer and online retailer of custom hair systems. With a focus on innovation and exceptional service, Lordhair helps customers worldwide regain confidence through high-quality hair solutions.

