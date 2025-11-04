Lordhair Kicks Off Black Friday with Deep Discounts and Exclusive Offers

Lordhair, a global leader in hair replacement solutions, has kicked off its Black Friday sale with considerable discounts on all varieties of hair systems.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lordhair, a top name in men's hair systems, has launched its Black Friday sale. Running from November 1 through December 1, the month-long event brings major savings and exclusive offers for shoppers.Rather than cramming deals into a single weekend, Lordhair is giving customers time to explore, compare, and shop at their own pace before the holidays. Throughout the month, customers will find major discounts on all hair systems, plus weekly special offers and limited-time promotions.Core Promotions for the MonthDuring the sale period, shoppers can take advantage of the following offers across Lordhair's website:- All Stock and Custom Hair Systems:Save $45 on one, save $100 on two.- Hair Care Set (US Only)Customers in the United States can add a full Lordhair maintenance kit to any stock or custom hair system order for $79.90. The kit can also be bought on its own for 20% off (plus shipping).Save $75 on one, save $160 on two (available only from November 1 to 20).As a special bonus, every Neo system ordered during this period enjoys a free upgrade to the antibacterial counterpart, ZyroSen Neo.Limited Time Specials- First Week Spotlight: SuperSkin-V System (November 1 to 6)The sale kicks off with exclusive savings of $50 off on the popular SuperSkin-V hair system , and $65 off on the antibacterial ZyroSen SuperSkin-V.More weekly specials will be introduced over the coming weeks, each offering different products and deeper savings. Customers can follow Lordhair's website and social media to stay up to date.Grand Prize GiveawayAs a token of appreciation for loyal customers, Lordhair will award a DJI Pocket 2 camera to the customer who has spent the most during the sale period. Purchases made through November 28 will be automatically entered into the draw."Black Friday isn't just about discounts for customers; it's our way of showing appreciation for our customers' support and trust over the years," said Leah, Marketing Lead at Lordhair. "With bigger discounts and more engaging activities this year, we hope to make the experience fun and rewarding."With the sale now underway, shoppers can explore all offers and find the right hair system for them. To see the full list of current promotions and time-limited deals, visit www.lordhair.com About LordhairFounded in 2006, Lordhair is a premier global manufacturer and online retailer of hair systems. With a focus on innovation and exceptional service, Lordhair helps customers worldwide regain confidence through high-quality hair solutions.

