Shelleyes Launches New S9 Smart Body Camera with Facial Recognition

S9 Smart Body Camera with Facial Recognition

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen Shelleyes Technology Co., Ltd. has officially launched its next-generation smart body camera, the S9 Body Camera . This innovative device features advanced facial recognition algorithms, enabling real-time on-site identity verification. It helps frontline personnel enhance safety and efficiency while meeting the needs of law enforcement, urban management, industrial security, and campus safety applications.S9 Key Features and Technical HighlightsThe S9 is equipped with a high-definition image sensor and an advanced AI chip(MTK6769), supporting both on-device facial recognition and cloud-based comparison for rapid and accurate identification. The device also supports 4G and WiFi real-time streaming, allowing remote monitoring and data synchronization. Its low-power design, robust body, and secure storage ensure reliable performance even in demanding operational environments.Wide Range of Applications:Law Enforcement: Quickly identify suspects and improve on-site securityUrban Management: Support patrols and public safety incident documentationIndustrial Security: Monitor key areas and personnel accessCampus Safety: Manage student, staff, and visitor identitiesSales Manager Aster stated:“Since the launch of the S9 camera with facial recognition, we have seen a significant increase in customer inquiries and order volumes. This clearly demonstrates the market’s strong recognition of intelligent law enforcement solutions. The S9 not only enhances the efficiency of frontline personnel but also provides practical, intelligent solutions across law enforcement, urban management, and industrial security scenarios. We will continue to optimize our product features to meet the growing needs of our customers.” Shelleyes remains committed to advancing the integration of AI and imaging technology, delivering more reliable and intelligent body-worn solutions to customers worldwide.About ShelleyesShenzhen Shelleyes Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of body-worn cameras, charging docking stations, and supporting software. The company offers comprehensive OEM/ODM services from hardware to system integration for clients globally. Shelleyes products are widely used in law enforcement, transportation, security, and energy sectors, dedicated to promoting intelligent law enforcement and security management.

