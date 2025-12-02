Treasury invites media to Pre-World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting breakfast in Johannesburg, 8 Dec

Government invites members of the media to a Pre-World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting breakfast to be held in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province on the 8th of December 2025.

The breakfast will take the form of a working group session attended by government Ministers and business leaders who will be part of the delegation attending the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from 19 to 23 January 2026. The theme for the 2026 Annual Meeting is: ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’.

The objective of the breakfast session is for business and government to engage on the messaging Team SA will be taking to Davos.

Media will be allowed to capture visuals (photo opportunity) as guests settle for the engagement and will then be requested to leave the room. Interview opportunities will be available after the working session concludes.

Media are invited as follows:

Time: 08:30 – 08:50 cutaways/capturing of visuals

Time: 11:00 interview opportunities

Venue: The Capital on the Park, Sandton

RSVP: Media@treasury.gov.za by 5pm on 5 December 2025.

This invite is for media only.

For enquiries, please contact Media@treasury.gov.za.

