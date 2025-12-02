Minister Blade Nzimande officially opens 2025 World Conference of Science Journalists, 2 Dec

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will officially open the 2025 World Conference of Science Journalists- WCSJ2025.

This conference occurs every two years and this is the first time that it is being hosted on the African continent.

Running from 1 to 5 December 2025, over 400 science journalists, editors, and communicators from all over the world are gathering at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria.

This year’s theme is “Science Journalism and Social justice: Journalism that Builds Understanding and Resilience.”

The conference is organised by the South African Science Journalists’ Association (SASJA) and the Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa (SDCfA), an initiative and entity of the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI), in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

This flagship event gives science journalists and their stakeholders an opportunity to share ideas, stimulate debate and form solutions regarding how science journalists can contribute to building resilience amongst humanity given the challenges we face.

The week-long event will include workshops such as the SADC Science Journalism Training Workshop, Empowering journalists, and communicators to combat science misinformation using cutting-edge tools, A primer on quantum science and journalism, and Opinion writing for the sciences: Science Communication to Build Trust.

Field trips to the Dinokeng Game Reserve, DITSONG Museums of South Africa, Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory, and the University of Witwatersrand are all also planned for the last day.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 2 December 2025

Time: 08:30 for 09:00

Venue: CSIR International Convention Centre, Pretoria

For enquiries and attendance please contact:

Mr. Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

Ms. Zama Mthethwa Cell: 082 808 3956

E-mail: zama.mthethwa@dsti.gov.za

