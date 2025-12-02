A New Chapter Begins with Groundbreaking for Upper Puna Library

Posted on Dec 1, 2025 in Main

Current and former elected officials, DOE and state library leadership gathered for the historic groundbreaking, officiated by Hawaiian Cultural Practitioner Kumu Moses Kaho‘okele Crabbe. Photo courtesy: Hawai‘i State Public Library System.

State and local officials, friends and longtime supporters gathered on Nov. 10 to celebrate a milestone for the Upper Puna District — the official groundbreaking of its future public library. Hawaiian Cultural Practitioner Kumu Moses Kahoʻokele Crabbe offered heartfelt thanks to the ‘āina and asked for blessings on the project and the community it will serve.

“This growing community deserves a library that can be a true hub for reading, learning and connecting,” said State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich.

Aldrich shared that the new library will offer expanded room for collections and flexible spaces designed to evolve with community needs. Modular shelving and furnishings will support a wide range of programs and a dedicated tech lab will help residents access current and emerging technologies. Community members will also be able to reserve both large and small meeting rooms, while an outdoor lanai will provide a venue for special gatherings, including after-hours events.

During the ceremony, Aldrich also honored the memory of Maxine Aki, the beloved former manager of the Keaʻau Public and School Library, who died before seeing the project come to fruition. In recognition of her lasting contributions, a room in the new library will be named in her honor.

The new one-story, 13,885-square-foot facility will rise on the vacant lot next to the existing Keaʻau Public and School Library on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road. Construction on the $20 million project is expected to take at least two years.

Once complete, services currently provided by the Keaʻau and Mountain View Public and School Libraries will be merged into the new Upper Puna Library, creating a more efficient and accessible hub for the entire district.