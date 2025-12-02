Africa Bitcoin Conference 2025 Brings Global Bitcoin Leaders to Mauritius for Its Largest Edition Yet

ABC25

The continent’s premier Bitcoin gathering draws innovators, policymakers, creators, and sponsors from around the world to explore Africa’s financial future.

Africa isn’t just adopting Bitcoin, it’s shaping its future. ABC 2025 celebrates the visionaries, innovators, and bold communities driving a new era of financial freedom across the continent.” — Farida Nabourema

PORT LOUIS , MAURITIUS, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC), the continent’s foremost gathering spotlighting Bitcoin innovation, policy, education, and financial inclusion, will officially open on December 3, 2025, at the Caudan Arts Centre in Port Louis. Now in its fourth edition, ABC is expanding its global footprint by hosting the conference in Mauritius for the first time, a strategic innovation hub bridging Africa and the world.This year’s theme, “Where Africa Meets Innovation,” brings together visionary Bitcoin builders, investors, developers, media leaders, fintech regulators, and entrepreneurs from across 40+ countries to explore how Bitcoin is reshaping financial access and opportunity on the continent. ABC 2025 will deliver a powerful lineup of keynotes, panel discussions, technical workshops, live demonstrations, media engagements, exhibitions, and community-focused learning experiences. Core programming will cover:• Bitcoin and Financial Freedom in Africa• Leadership & Innovation in Technology• Policy, Regulation & the Future of Bitcoin• Sustainable Bitcoin Mining and Energy Access in Africa• Startups, Entrepreneurship, and Bitcoin Builder Ecosystems• Education, Youth Empowerment & Digital Inclusion• The Role of Media in Shaping Global Bitcoin NarrativesThe conference will also host developer masterclasses, public education workshops, a dedicated media center, and an exhibition floor showcasing cutting-edge Bitcoin products and African-led innovations.ABC 2025 will welcome globally recognized voices including: Farida Nabourema, Human rights advocate & Convener of the ABC, Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer at Human Rights Foundation, Abubakar Nur Khalil, CEO at Btrust, Eric Hersman, CEO at Gridless, Anita Posch, Founder at Bitcoin for Fairness, Kgothatso Ngako, Founder at Machankura, Obi Nwosu, CEO at FEDI, amongst others, alongside several emerging African Bitcoin builders, educators, and creators.ABC 2025 is proudly supported by industry-leading global and African organizations committed to open-source innovation and financial empowerment. Official sponsors include; Wolf, Btrust, Human Rights Foundation, Fedi, Gridless, Machankura, with additional partners across payments, mining, fintech, and education.Sponsors will participate in keynotes, fireside conversations, workshops and ecosystem showcases throughout the conference.ABC 2025 will receive extensive regional and international coverage through confirmed media partners: Le Mauricien, Défi Media Group, Radio Plus, CoinPedia and more.Additional global Bitcoin publications and media organizations will be reporting live from Mauritius. Interviews, press sessions, and special features will be coordinated by ABC’s media team.Farida Nabourema, Convener of the Africa Bitcoin Conference, affirmed: “Africa is not merely adopting Bitcoin, Africa is shaping its future. ABC 2025 stands as a powerful tribute to the visionaries, innovators, and fearless communities driving a new era of financial freedom across the continent.”Industry stakeholders, technology leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, students, and Bitcoin enthusiasts can secure their tickets at www.afrobitcoin.org or www.otayo.com For updates, speaker announcements, program developments, travel information, and real-time updates, please visit www.afrobitcoin.org and follow the conversation across all Africa Bitcoin Conference social media platforms using the official event hashtag; # ABC25 Join us in Mauritius for an extraordinary three days of innovation, collaboration, and Africa’s leadership in the global Bitcoin movement.

