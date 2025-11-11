Africa Bitcoin Conference 2025: Where Africa Meets Innovation

ABC25

PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just a few weeks, Africa’s premier Bitcoin event will take center stage on the beautiful island of Mauritius. The Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC 2025) returns for its fourth edition, set to energize the island nation from December 3–5, 2025. This year’s conference will commence at the renowned Caudan Arts Centre in Port Louis and culminate with a grand finale at the prestigious Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel.ABC 2025 is the continent’s biggest Bitcoin gathering, bringing together innovators, builders, and changemakers from across Africa and the world to shape the future of technology and finance.Building on the success of previous editions, ABC 2025 will once again feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including returning thought leaders such as Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer at Human Rights Foundation, Eric Hersman, CEO at Gridless, Anita Posch, Founder at Bitcoin for Fairness, Kgothatso Ngako, Founder at Machankura, amongst others, alongside a new generation of innovators shaping the future of Bitcoin and decentralized technology across Africa. The 2025 speaker roster unites established visionaries and emerging trailblazers who are redefining how Africa engages with Bitcoin and decentralized technologies, from policy leaders and developers to entrepreneurs and educators, all driving tangible change and creating real-world impact across industries and communities.Attendees can expect deep-dive sessions on financial inclusion, peer-to-peer systems, mining and sustainability, education, and digital asset policy, all framed through Africa’s unique potential and leadership in the global Bitcoin movement.This year’s conference is made possible through the generous support of leading global organizations championing freedom, innovation, and open finance: Wolf, Btrust, Fedi, Human Rights Foundation, Gridless, and Machankura.Their commitment reflects a shared conviction that Bitcoin is more than just technology; it is a tool for freedom and economic growth across Africa, and a path toward financial sovereignty. It empowers individuals and communities to reclaim control over their wealth, reduce dependence on external systems, and build resilient economies rooted in transparency, inclusion, and self-determination. Farida Nabourema , Convener of the Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC), remarked: “This year’s edition goes beyond the traditional conference format. ABC 2025 is a celebration of Africa’s growing Bitcoin movement, its ingenuity, resilience, and vision for financial sovereignty. It is a platform where ideas around Bitcoin adoption, innovation, and freedom are transformed into tangible impact, and where meaningful connections fuel collaboration across the continent. Over three vibrant days, delegates will exchange knowledge, explore Bitcoin-powered solutions for Africa’s economic future, and experience the energy of Mauritius, one of Africa’s leading technology and financial hubs.”Don’t miss the conversations, the connections, and the celebration. Secure your ticket now at www.afrobitcoin.org or visit www.otayo.com

