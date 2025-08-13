Africa Bitcoin Conference Diaspora Edition: What to Expect in Boston this August

ABCD

ABCD unites the global African diaspora to explore how Bitcoin drives financial freedom, innovation & economic empowerment in Africa.

ABCD is more than a conference, it’s where ideas, capital, and community come together to shape Africa’s future through freedom technology” — Farida Nabourema

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just few days to go until the inaugural Africa Bitcoin Conference Diaspora ( ABCD ), excitement is building for the three-day gathering taking place August 15–17, 2025 at The Royal Sonesta Boston Park, in partnership with the vibrant Boston African Festival.Organized by the team behind the Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC), the largest Bitcoin-focused gathering on the continent, ABCD is set to unite the global African diaspora around financial freedom, innovation, and economic empowerment.Attendees can look forward to hearing from a powerful lineup of voices shaping the future of Bitcoin and Africa’s digital economy, including Lamar Wilson, Femi Longe, Lorraine Marcel, Ella Hough, Kgotatso Ngako, and other Bitcoin visionaries.In addition to inspiring keynotes and panels, the program will feature hands-on workshops, a Diaspora Business & Innovation Lab, investor and grant maker networking sessions, and community circles exploring Bitcoin’s role in movement building, refugee protection, and women’s empowerment.“ABCD is more than a conference, it’s where ideas, capital, and community come together to shape Africa’s future through freedom technology,” said Farida Nabourema, convener of the Africa Bitcoin Conference.The event will also be infused with music, art, culture, and culinary experiences as part of the Boston African Festival, celebrating the heritage and future of the African diaspora.From tech breakthroughs to real-world use cases, ABCD promises to be a transformative experience for entrepreneurs, developers, policymakers, and changemakers worldwide.For tickets and event updates, visit: www.afrobitcoin.org/abcd

