An Enchanting and joyful pop-up embodies Tiki Tube Amps' playful vibe. with Electric Sock Hop closing party

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desmond’s Tiki Tube Amps by Desmond BoweDesmond Bowe Launches “Tiki Tube Amps Electric Sock Hop”, an Immersive, Amped-Up Pop-Up Experience.Hand-Carved Hi-Fi for Those Who Know the DifferenceAn enchanting and joyful pop-up embodies Tiki Tube Amps' playful vibe. Step inside and let time slip away!Artist-engineer Desmond Bowe, creator of Tiki Tube Amps, is launching “Tiki Tube Amps Electric Sock Hop”, an exclusive pop-up running December 5-11, 2025, in West Hollywood. This one-week ephemeral experience combines art, design, sound, and whimsy through high-end craftsmanship and collaboration with local creators.Immerse yourself in a sophisticated, thoughtfully curated universe. A room that puts the fun back in living. The Sock Hop Pop-Up imagines a new home, a new environment with the distinctive lifestyle and elevated creative spirit of Tiki Tube Amps.By day, guests are invited to explore an exclusive selection of sustainably crafted furniture, lighting, greenery, art, and photography, and to reserve private Tiki Tube Amps listening sessions.Each evening from 7 to 10 PM, the Pop-Up hosts a variety of private ticketed events, inviting attendees to unplug and reconnect with real people, real music, and real emotion. The program includes Album parties, DJ performances, live Painting, a movie Night, and an artistic close-up, among many other things…30% of ticket sales will be donated to the LA City Animal Shelters.Timeline: The pop-up starts Friday, December 5, and closes on December 11 with a special celebration, including a special giveaway to win an original Tiki Tube Amp!Where:📍 Location: 8535 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069 | Street Parking📅 Dates: From Friday, Dec. 5 to Thursday, Dec. 11, Noon to 10 PM🔗 More Information: Event page | FacebookDon’t miss this rare experience where art, sound, and human connection converge in Desmond Bowe’s signature creative world.Venice Beach Soul Meets High-Fidelity SoundThe World’s First Hand-Carved Tiki Stereo SystemsIn a world dominated by disposable technology, Desmond Bowe builds something radically human: high-end tube amplifiers encased in hand-carved Tiki sculptures. Each piece is sculpted, assembled, and wired entirely by hand in his Venice Beach studio - no templates, no shortcuts, only patience, craftsmanship, and soul.Part artist, part engineer, and entirely Venice in essence, Desmond blends analog circuitry, ancestral aesthetics, and West Coast craftsmanship into collectible works of art that transcend category.“My hands are in every inch of these things,” says Bowe. “They’re imbued with my own soul.”A New Ritual in SoundMore than audio equipment, Tiki Tube Amps are totemic, soulful sculptures, perfect for interiors that demand depth, story, and atmosphere. From boutique hotels and creative studios to private residences and lounges, these pieces bring both visual and sonic warmth. Coveted by musicians, design collectors, and hospitality innovators, each Tiki Tube Amp delivers the lush, analog warmth that audiophiles dream of, while standing on its own as a sculptural centerpiece.Listening becomes an immersive ritual: when you listen to the music, the amp listens with you. It commands attention. Built for connoisseurs, not the masses, each creation celebrates rare beauty and pure sound. Designed with classic all-tube circuits and point-to-point hand wiring, every amplifier merges technical mastery with artisanal authenticity, slow, intentional creation in an age of speed and distraction.The Spirit of Venice Beach in Every DetailEach amplifier reflects the eclectic, free-spirited energy of Venice Beach, part spiritual totem, part hi-fi instrument, part functional sculpture.The buzz continues to grow among vintage sound purists and art collectors alike: Desmond’s Tiki Tube Amps are unlike anything on the market today.About Desmond Bowe & Desmond’s Tiki Tube AmpsOriginally from Washington, D.C., Desmond Bowe left a career in IT engineering to pursue his passion for sculpture and sound. Now based in Southern California, he hand-carves each amplifier and builds every circuit point-to-point, combining artistic intuition with technical precision.Each piece is:Unique, no two are ever alike.Sustainable, crafted from sustainably sourced wood.Functional Art, merging sculpture with uncompromising hi-fi design.“These are stereos you don’t just hear, you experience,” says Bowe.For more information, visit www.tikitubeamps.com or follow @tikitubeamps on Instagram.Press Inquiries:info@splashpragency.com“Coloring the world, one story at a time.”Claire Arnaud-Aubour, Founder of SpLAshPR Agency

