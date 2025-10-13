Escape to the French Riviera, LouLou Santa Monica Launches Express Lunch Starting today!

express lunch with grilled chicken sandwich Loulou Express Lunch choices Celebration at LouLou

LouLou is pleased to announce the launch of its Express Lunch, bringing the spirit of the French Riviera to midday dining in the heart of Santa Monica.

Experience The Joie de Vivre at LouLou Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LouLou Santa Monica is pleased to announce the launch of its Express Lunch, bringing the spirit of the French Riviera to midday dining in the heart of Santa Monica.Location: LouLou Santa Monica, 395 Santa Monica Place #300, Santa Monica, CA 90401Availability: Monday through FridayPrice: $19 for 2 courses Reservations : Recommended via OpenTable or by phone at (323) 410-2337Designed for those seeking a vibrant yet efficient lunch experience, the Express Lunch menu features Riviera-inspired dishes, including the Fried Chicken Sandwich, French Onion Soup, Pesto Spaghetti, Tagliatelle Carbonara, Goat Cheese Salad, and Quiche Lorraine. Guests are invited to enjoy fresh, flavorful plates that pair sunlit coastal charm with the ease of a weekday lunch.With coastal charm and ocean breezes by day, LouLou now brings the Riviera lifestyle to your lunch break with its new $19 Express Lunch in Santa Monica.A taste of the French Riviera, now available on your lunch break.Just steps from the iconic end of Route 66, our breezy Rooftop wraps around the glow of Santa Monica’s Coastline, offering a glimpse of the Ocean. LouLou Santa Monica invites guests to experience “Joie de Vivre” through a unique blend of French Elegance and a California Cool Vibe.More than a Restaurant, a Destination.Ranked among the 14 best Brunch Buffets across the US. (Source: TastingTable.com), LouLou is your go-to destination for unforgettable gatherings, from romantic Brunch dates to lively celebrations with friends or group dining (8 guests and more). Whether you’re sipping Rosé in the sun or dancing under the stars, LouLou delivers a timeless escape inspired by the charms of the French Riviera.Special Express LunchMonday to Friday, designed for those seeking a vibrant yet efficient Lunch Experience, the Express Lunch Menu features Riviera-inspired dishes such as Avocado Toast, Margherita Pizza, and Shrimp Ceviche. Guests are invited to enjoy Fresh, Flavorful plates that pair Sunlit Coastal Charm with the ease of a Weekday LunchHaLOULOUWEENLoulou & Gilles Signature Present “Le Freak, C’est Chic” Halloween 2025 Edition, Friday, October 31st, from 6 PM, Live Entertainment, Bewitched ShowsHaunted Room, Dressed to Impress, Costume Mandatory.Golden HourMonday to Friday, 3 PM–6 PM. Unwind in style with special prices on our Signature Cocktails and enjoy a Complimentary Bite with your first drink. Sip, Savor, and Soak in the ambiance. See You at LouLou!Tulum ThursdaysFrom 6:00 PM, step into LouLou’s signature Bohemian Chic vibe with Tulum Thursdays, featuring DJ Yanicrash and live percussion. Let the rhythm take over with Afro-Tribal House beats and the energy of the Riviera, right in Santa Monica. Join us for a Night of Music, Movement, and Magic.Saturday Rosé BrunchFrom 11:30 AM. A coastal ritual of flowing Rosé, Mediterranean flavors, vibrant Rooftop Vibes, and a Complimentary Bottle of French Rosé Wine Côte de Provence* for groups of 6 or more. DJs and Live Performances*Must be 21+ to enjoy the French rosé wine. Valid ID required.Pardon My French! Brunch: SundaysFrom 11:30 AM. A Chic Brunch with DJs, Live Performances. French Flair and a Festive and Unique Vibe.Birthday Celebrations: Thursdays, Fridays, and SaturdaysYour moment, your Way. Customizable, Unforgettable, and always Picture-Perfect. LouLou’s treat: A Complimentary Bottle of Champagne* for any table of 6 or more, booked within one month before or after your Birthday.*Must be 21+ to enjoy the Champagne. Valid ID required. | * Dinner onlyThe Restaurant. The Vibe. The EscapeFrom curated menus to curated moments, LouLou is the perfect place to meet, indulge, and celebrate. Whether it’s a Birthday, Engagement, Company Dinner, or Private Soirée, LouLou is THE venue. Book your Private Event today and let our team transform your occasion into an Elevated, Effortless Experience. Experience “Joie de Vivre” where a Dinner becomes a Party, a Brunch becomes a Ritual, and Moments become Magical.The Perfect Event Venue for Celebrations, Parties, Private Events, Corporate Functions, Receptions, and Banquets.Join LouLou for Your Birthday CelebrationsLouLou is the ultimate destination for Private Events, offering Mediterranean-Californian Cuisine and an atmosphere that turns any gathering into a Lasting Memory. For Corporate Functions, from product launches to executive dinners, our versatile spaces and curated experiences have hosted Leading Brands like Netflix, Amazon, Savage x Fenty, and Google.At LouLou, Every Event is Seamless, Festive, and Unforgettable.Dine. Dance. Repeat.Make your event: Press & Private Events Contact | www.loulousantamonica.com | Instagram:@loulousantamonica #LoulouSantaMonica #Expresslunch #EscapeToTheFrenchRiviera #JoieDeVivre #BirthdayCelebration #BestBrunch #RooftopReservationsLoulou Press & Media Contact:SpLAshPR Agencyinfo@splashpragency.com,“Coloring the world, one story at a time.”Claire Arnaud-Aubour, founder of SpLAshPR Agency

Book your private event at LouLou Santa Monica

