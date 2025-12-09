Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays at LouLou Santa Monica

Celebrate La Joie de Vivre Ring in 2026 in true Riviera Style with an Exclusive New Year’s Eve Celebration Golden Hour | Monday to Friday: Sunset cocktails & complimentary bites.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Season of Style, Sparkle & Riviera-Inspired FestivitiesThis holiday season, LouLou Santa Monica invites guests to embrace the spirit of the French Riviera with a Festive lineup of Unforgettable Celebrations. From an Enchanting Christmas Eve dinner to a dazzling New Year’s Eve soirée, LouLou transforms the end of the year into a luminous escape where Elegance, Entertainment, and Coastal Glamour come together.Christmas Eve at LouLou | December 24thLouLou Santa Monica will be open on Christmas Eve, welcoming guests with its new Winter Menu and Signature Riviera ambiance.Reservations are highly recommended.Introducing the New Winter MenuLouLou unveils a refined Winter Menu featuring a selection of Elevated seasonal creations, including Lobster Linguine with Meyer lemon, Coq au Vin braised in velvety red wine, and Salmon Parisienne with tarragon and toasted hazelnuts. Signature indulgences such as our iconic Truffle Pizza, crowned with shaved black truffle and a 62° egg, and Oeufs à la Coque with Caviar & Truffle, complete this luxurious seasonal offering.A curated selection of Special Winter Cocktails and Decadent Desserts completes this festive culinary experience, including Pavlova and the LouLou warm Chocolate Fondant!New Year’s Eve Soirée | December 31st | 2 Rooms | Watch the 2026 New Year’s Eve Dinner Party teaser! Ring in 2026 in true Riviera Style with an Exclusive New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring:Spectacular Live Entertainment, 2 rooms, 2 ambiance, 2 DJ Sets & Dancing under the Stars, a Unique countdown Experience, Special Holiday Menus,Bottle Service Rituals & Vibrant Performances.From dinner to the midnight toast, LouLou delivers an all-night coastal celebration infused with Glamour, Energy, and Joie de Vivre.New Year’s Eve Dinner Party: first seating 5–7 PM ($49) and second seating from 8 PM until late ($149). Champagne & Chocolate at 10 PM ($49).See information: Details on seating options, pricing, and menus available on www.loulousantamonica.com Reservations are highly recommended.A Rooftop Destination Like No OtherJust steps from the iconic end of Route 66, LouLou Santa Monica offers a bright, airy Rooftop setting with a refined ambiance and subtle glimpses of the Pacific Ocean. Inspired by the French Riviera, LouLou blends Coastal Sophistication with a Chic, Relaxed California energy. Ranked among the 14 Best Brunch Buffets Across the U.S. (TastingTable.com), LouLou is more than a restaurant; it is a destination.Whether you’re enjoying a Romantic Dinner, Celebrating with friends, or hosting a Private Soirée, LouLou blends French chic with California Cool to create unforgettable experiences.Weekly Signature Experiences Continue Through December:$19 Express Lunch | Monday to Friday: Vibrant, delicious, and efficient.Golden Hour | Monday to Friday: Sunset cocktails & complimentary bites.Saturday Rosé Brunch | DJs & Mediterranean flavors, plus a complimentary bottle of French Rosé Wine* for groups of 6+.Pardon My French! Brunch on Sundays | Chic, festive, and “very French”.Birthday Celebrations | Thursday–Saturday | Enjoy a complimentary bottle of champagne for groups of six.**21+ only, ID required.Your Event, ElevatedLouLou is the perfect venue for private and corporate events, holiday parties, product launches, receptions, and celebrations of all kinds.Past clients include Netflix, Amazon, Savage x Fenty, Google…From curated menus to curated moments, Dine. Drink. Dance. Repeat.Book your holiday or corporate event:Make your event: Press & Private Events Contact | www.loulousantamonica.com | Instagram:@loulousantamonicaSpecial event brochurePress & Media ContactSpLAshPR AgencyOffice: 310.526.0805info@splashpragency.com, www.splashpragency.com #LoulouSantaMonica #Expresslunch #EscapeToTheFrenchRiviera #JoieDeVivre #BirthdayCelebration #BestBrunch #Rooftop #HolidaySeason #ChristmasEve #NYE #newyearseve #JoieDeVivre #specialevents #CelebrateAtLouLou“Coloring the world, one story at a time.” Claire Arnaud-Aubour, founder of SpLAshPR Agency

