Mike Birdsall Launches DOXA® Talent Mount Diablo, Bringing Conscious Outsourcing® to Local Businesses

DOXA® Talent, a leader in offshore and nearshore workforce solutions, announces the opening of DOXA Talent Mount Diablo, led by franchise partner Mike Birdsall.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXATalent, a leader in offshore and nearshore workforce solutions, proudly announces the opening of DOXA Talent Mount Diablo, led by franchise partner Mike Birdsall . This expansion introduces the company’s Conscious Outsourcingmodel to Mount Diablo businesses, providing a smarter and more ethical way to scale.Mike Birdsall is a Franchise Partner with more than 30 years of experience in sales, franchising, and entrepreneurship. He has started and scaled multiple businesses and guided others to grow strategically and sustainably. With deep roots in Mount Diablo, he is now focused on helping local leaders access global talent while protecting culture, cash flow, and long-term success.“What led me to DOXA was simple,” said Birdsall. “I saw a model that prioritizes people, transparency, and long-term value. That aligned with everything I have learned in my career and how I lead. Mount Diablo businesses are full of savvy business owners, and I want to help them grow with strategy, culture, and trust.”Why Mount DiabloMike chose the Mount Diablo territory because it reflects the kind of business community DOXA was built to serve. Raised in Walnut Creek and now living in Lafayette, he knows the local ecosystem well. “This is a community of builders, people who value grit, growth, and doing right by their teams. DOXA gives them a way to scale without compromise,” said Birdsall.Addressing Today’s Staffing ChallengesCompanies in the region are squeezed by rising costs and shrinking talent pools. Hiring is expensive, turnover is high, and leaders are often forced to choose between speed and ethics. DOXA helps solve this problem with full-time offshore teams that are compliant, culturally aligned, and built for long-term impact.What Sets DOXA ApartUnlike traditional outsourcing firms, DOXA is a strategic partner. Its Conscious Outsourcingmodel ensures full legal employment, benefits, compliance, and retention strategies that work. Each team is recruited for the client’s specific needs and supported by global infrastructure. Clients are often surprised to discover that outsourcing can be both strategic and ethical, with DOXA’s retention rates of 80 percent far surpassing industry norms.What Businesses GainThrough DOXA Talent Mount Diablo, companies gain:- Up to 70% savings on payroll without sacrificing quality- Immediate access to pre-trained, highly skilled professionals across roles- Dedicated support in building secure, compliant, and scalable remote teams- Flexibility to grow fast while maintaining control and alignment with company culture- A people-first approach that fosters team development and long-term retentionAbout DOXA TalentDOXA Talent helps companies scale through high-performing offshore and nearshore teams. Its Conscious Outsourcingmodel emphasizes rigorous training, enterprise-level security, and a people-first approach, enabling businesses to reduce costs while building meaningful, sustainable operations. The company operates across the United States, the Philippines, Colombia, Vietnam, Kenya, and Panama. DOXA is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, an Inc. 5000 awardee, and a recognized leader in Conscious OutsourcingLearn more about DOXA Talent Mount Diablo: doxatalent.com/mountdiablo Explore franchise opportunities: doxafranchising.com

