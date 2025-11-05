DOXA® Talent Named to Inc. Power Partner List for Third Consecutive Year 

DOXA® Talent has been named to the Inc. Power Partner list for 2025, marking it the third consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious recognition.

This recognition affirms the strength of our model and motivates us to continue expanding the possibilities for businesses and global talent alike.” — David Nilssen

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXATalent has been named to the Inc. Power Partner list for 2025 , marking it the third consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious recognition. The annual list honors B2B organizations that go beyond providing services to actively drive growth and success for entrepreneurs and small businesses.Out of many applicants, DOXA Talent stood out for its ability to deliver global staffing solutions that help businesses scale with confidence. Inc. highlights Power Partners as companies that entrepreneurs trust to solve challenges, create opportunities, and fuel long-term success.“Earning a place on the Inc. Power Partner list for the third year in a row reflects the foundation we have built, the progress we are making, and the future we are committed to creating,” said David Nilssen, CEO of DOXA Talent . “This recognition affirms the strength of our model and motivates us to continue expanding the possibilities for businesses and global talent alike.”About DOXA TalentDOXA Talent helps businesses scale with high-performing offshore and nearshore teams. The company combines rigorous training, enterprise-level security, a people-first culture, and advanced AI tools to enhance recruiting, operations, and workforce performance. DOXA enables clients to cut costs while building sustainable, future-ready teams.About the Inc. Power Partner ListThe Inc. Power Partner list recognizes the top B2B companies across the globe that have proven to be indispensable to the success of their clients. The list spotlights organizations that entrepreneurs and business leaders trust to deliver real results, solve critical challenges, and accelerate growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.