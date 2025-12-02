Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

ARH Consulting LLC Expands National Fractional COO & General Counsel Advisory Services for Growing Companies

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Consulting LLC announced the expansion of its National Fractional COO and General Counsel Advisory Services, supporting companies across the United States in need of executive-level leadership, operational restructuring, regulatory strategy, and scalable organizational systems.The advisory division, led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., provides part-time, project-based, or ongoing leadership to businesses navigating growth, compliance demands, AI adoption, restructuring, and multi-state operations.“Many companies cannot justify a full-time COO or General Counsel, yet they urgently need executive-level guidance,” Hernandez said. “We offer high-level strategic support—on their terms—bringing twenty years of legal, operational, and advisory experience to solve complex business challenges.”The service model supports:• Operational restructuring & systems development• AI-driven workflow integration and performance optimization• Risk management, compliance & corporate governance• Business development and strategic planning• Contract review, negotiations & regulatory oversight• Real-estate, probate, immigration, and commercial advisory alignmentHernandez’s national practice serves companies in real estate , law, finance, immigration services, consulting, healthcare, and professional services. His background as an attorney, business consultant, economist, and multi-market advisor positions ARH Consulting LLC as a high-value resource for firms requiring flexible leadership solutions.ARH Consulting LLC maintains offices and operational presence in Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin, with clients nationwide.Media Contact:ARH Consulting LLCManhattan, New York & Beverly Hills, Californiainfo@arhconsults.com

