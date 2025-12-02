Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Announces Strategic Transition Toward Advisory, Wealth Management & AI-Driven Business Consulting Roles

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney, advisor, and real estate strategist Alejandro R. Hernandez , Esq. announced a strategic professional transition emphasizing expanded roles in advisory services, fiduciary wealth management, business consulting , and AI-driven operational systems across Manhattan, Los Angeles, and Austin.After more than two decades in litigation, business law, real estate strategy, and private client advisory work, Hernandez is shifting focus toward high-level consulting, fractional executive leadership, and fiduciary wealth advisory through his portfolio of companies: ARH Global Advisors LLC, ARH Consulting LLC, ARH Technology Services Group LLC, ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, and ARH Mediations.“This shift reflects the work I have increasingly been asked to perform over the last several years—strategic guidance, complex problem solving, wealth advisory, and systems-driven business transformation,” Hernandez said. “Clients, professionals, and companies need clarity, structure, and modern operational tools. That is where my value is strongest.”Hernandez holds a degree in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin, where he was named Economics Student of the Year, along with a law degree earned in 2001. His background includes extensive litigation, cross-border advisory, real estate brokerage, capital strategy, and immigration consulting. He is currently completing Series 65 fiduciary requirements, expanding his private-client wealth advisory capabilities.The transition focuses on five core pillars:1. Advisory & Consulting for Law Firms, Investors, and Professional PracticesProviding business development strategy, operational restructuring, and fractional leadership (COO/GC-style) for organizations that require high-level guidance without full-time executive overhead.2. Fiduciary Wealth Advisory & Private Client StrategyOffering non-commission, fiduciary guidance for attorneys, executives, and high-net-worth individuals seeking integrated financial, estate, and real-estate portfolio strategy.3. AI-Driven Operational Systems for Law Firms & BusinessesDesigning custom AI and automation workflows, intake pipelines, compliance systems, and productivity infrastructures for firms across New York and California.4. Real Estate Advisory in Probate, Trust, Commercial & International SectorsContinuing work in Manhattan and Beverly Hills with executors, trustees, investors, and fiduciaries managing high-value estate and commercial properties.5. Mediation Services for Real Estate, Business & Probate DisputesExpanding national availability of neutral, attorney-guided dispute resolution through ARH Mediations.Hernandez’s companies maintain operational presence in Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin, with clients throughout the United States and internationally.“This next phase allows me to dedicate my experience toward higher-level strategic work—helping clients grow, adapt, and protect their assets in fast-changing markets,” Hernandez added.More information about Hernandez’s advisory, consulting, wealth, mediation, and real-estate services is available at:Media Contact:ARH Global Advisors LLCinfo@arhglobaladvisors.comManhattan, New York | Beverly Hills, California | Austin, Texas

