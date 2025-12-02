Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

ARH Global Advisors Strengthens Manhattan Advisory Services for International Real Estate Investors and Foreign Private Clients

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Global Advisors LLC has strengthened its Manhattan International Investor & Foreign Private Client Advisory Division, expanding services for global investors acquiring or managing real estate , business assets, and cross-border holdings in New York City.Led by attorney-advisor Alejandro R. Hernandez , Esq., who has more than two decades of combined legal, economic, and international advisory experience, the division supports foreign investors navigating the complexities of Manhattan real estate, entity structuring, U.S. compliance, and long-term asset strategy.“International investors require precise guidance when entering Manhattan’s real estate market,” Hernandez said. “We assist clients through the full lifecycle—acquisition, structure, compliance, valuation, and resale—while protecting capital and optimizing long-term returns.”The Manhattan foreign investor division provides:• Real estate acquisition & due-diligence advisory• Cross-border wealth strategy & entity structure consulting• Investment analysis for condos, co-ops, and multi-family assets• Foreign corporate & family office support• 1031 exchange & reinvestment strategiesThe advisory platform serves clients from Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia seeking Manhattan real estate and private-client strategy backed by an attorney-economist with deep cross-border experience.Media Contact:Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.ARH Global Advisors LLCManhattan, New Yorkinfo@arhconsults.com

