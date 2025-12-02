Alejandro R. Hernandez

ARH Global Advisors Expands Manhattan Fiduciary Wealth Advisory Services for Attorneys, Executives & High-Net-Worth Clients

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Global Advisors LLC announced an expansion of its Manhattan Fiduciary Wealth Advisory Division, strengthening services for attorneys, business owners, executives, and high-net-worth clients seeking objective, non-commission–based financial guidance.Led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. — a seasoned advisor with more than twenty years of legal and financial experience — the division emphasizes a fully fiduciary, hourly advisory model for clients requiring long-term wealth strategy, estate planning alignment, and real-estate integrated portfolio guidance.Hernandez holds a degree in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin, where he was recognized as Economics Student of the Year, and is completing the federal Series 65 requirements to further support private client and institutional advisory services.“Our focus is on providing clients with unbiased wealth strategy tailored to their professional and generational needs,” Hernandez said. “Attorneys and executives in Manhattan face complex financial decisions. Our fiduciary model eliminates commissions and prioritizes clarity, structure, and long-term planning.”The Manhattan division supports:• High-net-worth fiduciary advisory• Estate & inheritance planning strategy Real estate portfolio integration• Business owner succession planning• Risk management & capital structure consulting ARH Global Advisors continues expanding its footprint across New York, Beverly Hills, and Austin for private client advisory, international investor support, and corporate consulting.Media Contact:ARH Global Advisors LLCManhattan, New Yorkinfo@arhconsults.com

