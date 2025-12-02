CMS to launch payment model for expansion of technology-supported care access

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center will launch a new, outcome-aligned payment model for providers offering technology-supported care to individuals with Original Medicare for managing common chronic conditions. The Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions Model will focus on conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, musculoskeletal pain and depression. CMS said it will pay participants in fixed installments for managing patients’ qualifying conditions, with full payment tied to achieving measurable health outcomes. CMS will begin accepting applications for the 10-year voluntary model Jan. 12, 2026, with an initial deadline of April 1, 2026. The model will begin July 1, 2026.

