Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

ARH Global Advisors Introduces Dedicated Manhattan Advisory Services for Attorneys, Law Firms & Fiduciary Professionals

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Global Advisors LLC announced a new Manhattan Advisory Platform for Attorneys, Law Firms, and Fiduciary Professionals, offering integrated support across business development, operational consulting , wealth strategy, and AI/legal-tech implementation.Led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.—a veteran attorney, advisor, and business consultant with more than twenty years of courtroom, transactional, and organizational leadership experience—the division supports law firms seeking structural improvement, growth strategy, and technology modernization.“Law firms are facing rapid changes in client behavior, competition, and technology,” Hernandez said. “Our advisory platform provides the strategic insight attorneys need to strengthen operations, expand revenue, and integrate emerging AI systems responsibly.”The practice includes:• Law-firm business consulting & restructuring• Attorney business-development strategy• Wealth advisory for attorneys (fiduciary, non-commission)• AI & legal-tech integration programs• Operational diagnostics and fractional leadership supportThe Manhattan attorney advisory platform complements Hernandez’s existing probate, real estate , international investor, and private-client divisions, serving as a bridge between legal practice management and next-stage business strategy.Media Contact:ARH Global Advisors LLCManhattan, New Yorkinfo@arhconsults.com

