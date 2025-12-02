Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,661 in the last 365 days.

ARH Global Advisors Introduces Dedicated Manhattan Advisory Services for Attorneys, Law Firms & Fiduciary Professionals

Alejandro R. Hernandez

Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

ARH Global Advisors Introduces Dedicated Manhattan Advisory Services for Attorneys, Law Firms & Fiduciary Professionals

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARH Global Advisors LLC announced a new Manhattan Advisory Platform for Attorneys, Law Firms, and Fiduciary Professionals, offering integrated support across business development, operational consulting, wealth strategy, and AI/legal-tech implementation.

Led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.—a veteran attorney, advisor, and business consultant with more than twenty years of courtroom, transactional, and organizational leadership experience—the division supports law firms seeking structural improvement, growth strategy, and technology modernization.

“Law firms are facing rapid changes in client behavior, competition, and technology,” Hernandez said. “Our advisory platform provides the strategic insight attorneys need to strengthen operations, expand revenue, and integrate emerging AI systems responsibly.”

The practice includes:
• Law-firm business consulting & restructuring
• Attorney business-development strategy
• Wealth advisory for attorneys (fiduciary, non-commission)
• AI & legal-tech integration programs
• Operational diagnostics and fractional leadership support

The Manhattan attorney advisory platform complements Hernandez’s existing probate, real estate, international investor, and private-client divisions, serving as a bridge between legal practice management and next-stage business strategy.

Media Contact:
ARH Global Advisors LLC
Manhattan, New York
info@arhconsults.com

www.arhglobaladvisors.com

Alejandro Hernandez
ARH Consulting LLC
+ 1 646-290-7380
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ARH Global Advisors Introduces Dedicated Manhattan Advisory Services for Attorneys, Law Firms & Fiduciary Professionals

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more