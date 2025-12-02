Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Strengthens Manhattan Business Consulting Operations Under ARH Global Advisors LLC

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAlejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., Manhattan-based lawyer, business strategist, and CEO of ARH Global Advisors LLC, has formally expanded and strengthened the firm’s Manhattan Business Consulting Division, reinforcing a long-standing advisory platform that has guided companies, law firms, investors, and entrepreneurs for more than two decades.Since 2001, Hernandez has built a national reputation for integrating legal insight, business operations strategy, real estate intelligence, and advanced technology into a cohesive advisory model. The enhanced Manhattan division reflects ARH Global Advisors’ continued commitment to serving New York City’s complex and fast-paced business environment.“New York businesses operate at a level that demands seasoned strategic support,” Hernandez said. “For more than twenty years, I have advised companies on compliance, growth, operational structure, capital positioning, and real estate decisions. Strengthening our Manhattan consulting operations ensures clients receive integrated, lawyer-led guidance backed by decades of experience.”The Manhattan Business Consulting Division provides comprehensive services including:Business Operations & Compliance ConsultingFractional COO and General Counsel–Style Strategic AdvisoryAI Integration for Law Firms, Startups & Professional PracticesCommercial Real Estate Advisory for Expansion, Relocation & Lease StrategyCross-Border Business Planning for International EntrepreneursContract Review, Risk Management & Business StructuringCapital Advisory Support for Investors & Growing CompaniesBusiness Immigration Alignment for Investment Visas (E-2, L-1, EB-5)The division works closely with ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, the firm’s Manhattan real estate brokerage arm, offering seamless strategic and real estate guidance for business owners seeking office acquisitions, commercial leasing solutions, or property-backed investment strategies.With operational presence in Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin, ARH Global Advisors LLC continues to provide integrated advisory solutions to executives, global investors, professional practices, and real estate developers requiring high-level, multi-disciplinary support.“For decades, clients have relied on us to solve complex business challenges and provide long-range strategy,” Hernandez added. “Strengthening our Manhattan advisory operations reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver the highest level of business consulting in New York City.”ABOUT ALEJANDRO R. HERNANDEZ, ESQ.Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. is a Manhattan-based business consultant, lawyer, real estate broker, and CEO of ARH Global Advisors LLC. Since 2001, he has advised companies, law firms, entrepreneurs, executives, and global investors across New York, California, and Texas. His expertise spans business operations, compliance, capital advisory, AI-driven systems development, international investor strategy, and real estate brokerage.Hernandez oversees a portfolio of companies including ARH Global Advisors LLC, ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC (Manhattan), ARH Real Estate Group LLC (California), ARH Technology Services Group LLC (Texas), and ARH Immigration Law Services LLC. He is a licensed attorney in New York and a licensed real estate broker in both New York and California.ABOUT ARH GLOBAL ADVISORS LLCARH Global Advisors LLC is a Manhattan-based strategic advisory firm providing private-client business consulting, real estate capital strategy, global investor advisory, organizational operations support, and AI-driven solutions. Established leadership across New York, Los Angeles, and Austin positions the firm as a trusted multi-disciplinary advisor for high-level decision-makers.MEDIA CONTACTARH Global Advisors LLCManhattan, New YorkWebsite: www.arhglobaladvisors.com Phone: 646-290-7380Email: info@arhconsults.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.