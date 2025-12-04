AI To Drive 30 Percent Surge in Digital Commerce by 2027, Nomix Group CEO Predicts

Colin Jeavons, Founder & Chairman, Nomix Group Nomix Group logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomix Group founder and chairman Colin Jeavons predicts digital shopping spending in Western markets will increase by at least 30 percent by the end of 2027. Jeavons attributes the jump to AI answer engines, agents and social commerce accelerating product discovery, impulse buying and conversion in ways that traditional retail cannot match.Jeavons' bold predictions were made during a recent AI Insiders speaker series hosted by AI Marketers Guild. He emphasized that his forecast reflects digital shopping only, not retail as a whole, and that he believes the 30 percent figure is a conservative estimate. He expects digital channels to take a larger share of total discretionary spending as consumers are exposed to more purchase opportunities across AI interfaces, creator feeds and mobile environments.“People will discover more, see more, get more opportunities to buy and ultimately will spend more than they have in prior cycles,” said Jeavons. “In Western markets, we believe digital shopping alone will grow by at least 30 percent from 2025 to 2027. That growth will be fueled by new discovery surfaces and impulse-friendly environments like TikTok Shop, Instagram and emerging AI shopping interfaces. Consumers aren’t just reallocating spend. They’re expanding it.”Jeavons noted that while retail shopping may face pressure in the same period due to shifts in behavior and reduced tourist-driven luxury spending in markets like Japan and the UK, digital shopping is poised to accelerate.Jeavons points to three forces driving the projected 30 percent growth:1) AI-powered answer engines and agents: These tools reduce friction at the earliest point of intent, collapsing research time and narrowing choices to a small set of highly relevant options.2) Social and creator commerce behaving like digital malls: Platforms like TikTok Shop, Instagram and Snap now drive high-volume, high-impulse purchasing at a scale that did not exist a year ago. “If the mall was the traditional driver of impulse buys, TikTok Shop is now the mall,” Jeavons said.3) Low-cost and rapid content generation: AI-driven video and UGC production allow brands and publishers to test more formats, more narratives, and more targeting at near-zero marginal cost.“When you combine discovery everywhere with low-friction buying paths, you expand the pie,” said Jeavons. “This isn’t a five percent uplift on top of expected growth. This is a structural shift in how people shop.”The projected increase spans Western markets, defined as the United States, Western Europe, and Japan (though Japan’s retail sector will face major pressure due to restrictions on Chinese tourism). The U.S. accounts for roughly half of all Western-market spend and will drive a meaningful share of the digital growth.Jeavons cautions that not every brand will benefit automatically.“If you’re optimized for blue-link search or siloed channels, AI will feel like a headwind,” he said. “If you’re designed for answer engines, creator feeds, app environments, and agentic shopping, you can ride the growth instead of losing ground.”Nomix Group supports this shift by building the data, monetization, and content infrastructure required for AI-era shopping, spanning discovery, evaluation, and conversion across search, social, creators, mobile apps, and programmatic environments.“Nomix Group is built for the world we’re entering — not the one companies optimized for five years ago,” Jeavons said. “Our focus is simple: when AI turns window shopping into buying, our partners should be the ones capturing the revenue.”Nomix Group has published a companion resource , “Designing for the 30%: A Practical Checklist for Brands and Publishers,” providing actionable steps for leadership teams preparing for the shift.Jeavons’ appearance on the AI Insiders session where he was interviewed by AIMG founder David Berkowitz is available on AI Marketers Guild's YouTube channel About Nomix GroupNomix Group is a forward-thinking holding company reshaping performance marketing and digital commerce through data-driven strategies that extend beyond traditional paid search and affiliate channels. From mobile applications and user-generated content to innovative contextual and intent-driven ad placements, Nomix Group creates new pathways for sustainable growth. Its five specialized divisions — Shopnomix, Appnomix, Fanomix, Pronomix and Creatornomix — equip brands to harness the power of AI and social shopping while navigating the complexities of modern marketing. With performance-based models and a shared infrastructure, Nomix Group provides marketers with the expertise and tools to elevate engagement, optimize outcomes and unlock long-term value. Learn more at https://nomix.group

