Nomix Group Expands Global Footprint with Appointment of Marcelo Levy to Lead Latin America

Veteran telecom and digital marketing executive to accelerate regional growth for Pronomix and advance Nomix’s vision of Performance-Based Commerce Everywhere

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomix Group , the performance commerce company driving the next wave of AI-powered monetization across digital ecosystems, today announced the appointment of Marcelo Levy as head of Latin America for Pronomix , its programmatic advertising business unit.Levy, a seasoned leader with more than two decades of experience in telecommunications, mobile platforms and digital commerce, joins the company to lead its strategic expansion across key Latin American markets. Based in Miami, he will oversee business development, partnerships and regional operations with an initial focus on Brazil and Mexico — two of the world’s fastest-growing mobile and ecommerce economies.Under Levy’s leadership, Pronomix will scale its AI-driven programmatic and performance advertising solutions for brands, publishers and mobile carriers across the region. His early initiatives include building partnerships with major telecom providers and global technology platforms to deliver new monetization opportunities for Latin American audiences.“Marcelo’s appointment marks a major milestone in Nomix Group’s international expansion,” said Colin Jeavons, founder and CEO of Nomix Group. “Latin America represents one of the most dynamic frontiers for performance-based commerce. Marcelo’s deep industry relationships and on-the-ground expertise will accelerate our efforts to connect regional partners with the AI-powered infrastructure that’s reshaping global advertising and retail.”Levy brings extensive experience leading digital initiatives across Latin America, having managed cross-border operations spanning Brazil, Mexico, Spain and the U.S. He has developed partnerships with global players, including device manufacturers, web browser developers and leading global LATAM carriers to bridge technology, commerce and connectivity.“Latin America is ready for a new era of performance marketing,” said Levy. “The region is incredibly diverse and full of potential. By combining Nomix Group’s AI-driven infrastructure with trusted local partnerships, we can unlock opportunities that empower brands, publishers and consumers alike.”Levy’s appointment reinforces Nomix Group’s commitment to performance-based commerce everywhere, uniting mobile, social and conversational channels through a common data and monetization platform that enables scalable, results-driven growth.About Nomix GroupNomix Group is a dynamic holding company committed to transforming performance marketing and commerce through innovative, data-driven solutions across mobile applications, user-generated content and innovative digital advertising placement options that deliver incremental growth outside of paid search and affiliate marketing. By leveraging specialized expertise within its five divisions -- Shopnomix, Appnomix, Fanomix, Pronomix and Creatornomix -- Nomix Group empowers brands to navigate the complexities of modern marketing and capitalize on emerging opportunities in AI and social shopping. With a focus on performance-based models and a comprehensive shared infrastructure, Nomix Group equips marketers with the tools necessary to enhance engagement, optimize results, and drive sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive marketplace. For more information, visit nomix.group.

