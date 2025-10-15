Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,254 in the last 365 days.

Nomix Group Appoints Kate Wareham to Lead Shopnomix Expansion in APAC

Kate Wareham, VP Partnerships of Asia-Pacific, Shopnomix

Veteran affiliate, publishing and agency executive to drive regional growth across supply and demand in Australia and Asia-Pacific

Kate's experience across publishers and brands makes her uniquely suited to build Shopnomix in APAC, where the shift from traditional search to AI, social and creator-led commerce is accelerating.”
— Colin Jeavons, founder and CEO, Nomix Group
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nomix Group today announced the appointment of Kate Wareham as Vice President of Partnerships, Asia-Pacific for Shopnomix, its AI-driven commerce monetization platform. Based in Sydney, Wareham will be responsible for expanding Shopnomix’s footprint across APAC, with a mandate to build publisher supply and brand demand in one of the world’s most dynamic digital markets.

Wareham brings more than a decade of experience in publishing, agencies and affiliate marketing across the UK and Australia. She has held senior roles at OMD, Fairfax Media (now Nine), UNiDAYS, CBA’s Cheddar app, and GrowthOps Performance, where she led affiliate and client services for global brands including L’Oréal and Sony.

At Shopnomix, Wareham will focus first on growing the company’s publisher network across the region, paving the way to scale demand for brands seeking incremental, performance-based revenue. She will also represent Nomix Group in key industry forums.

“We’re excited to welcome Kate to lead our Asia-Pacific growth,” said Colin Jeavons, founder and CEO of Nomix Group. “Her experience across both publishers and brands makes her uniquely suited to build Shopnomix in this region, where the shift from traditional search to AI, social and creator-led commerce is accelerating.”

“Nomix Group’s mission of performance-based commerce everywhere resonates strongly in APAC,” Wareham said. “I’m looking forward to helping publishers unlock new revenue and giving brands the tools to scale in a region where awareness of AI-driven commerce is just beginning to grow.”

The appointment highlights Nomix Group’s commitment to global expansion, following recent announcements across North America and Europe.

Tony Winders
The Winders Group
+1 818-554-9236
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nomix Group Appoints Kate Wareham to Lead Shopnomix Expansion in APAC

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more