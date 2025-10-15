Nomix Group Appoints Kate Wareham to Lead Shopnomix Expansion in APAC

Kate Wareham, VP Partnerships of Asia-Pacific, Shopnomix

Veteran affiliate, publishing and agency executive to drive regional growth across supply and demand in Australia and Asia-Pacific

Kate's experience across publishers and brands makes her uniquely suited to build Shopnomix in APAC, where the shift from traditional search to AI, social and creator-led commerce is accelerating.” — Colin Jeavons, founder and CEO, Nomix Group

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomix Group today announced the appointment of Kate Wareham as Vice President of Partnerships, Asia-Pacific for Shopnomix , its AI-driven commerce monetization platform. Based in Sydney, Wareham will be responsible for expanding Shopnomix’s footprint across APAC, with a mandate to build publisher supply and brand demand in one of the world’s most dynamic digital markets.Wareham brings more than a decade of experience in publishing, agencies and affiliate marketing across the UK and Australia. She has held senior roles at OMD, Fairfax Media (now Nine), UNiDAYS, CBA’s Cheddar app, and GrowthOps Performance, where she led affiliate and client services for global brands including L’Oréal and Sony.At Shopnomix, Wareham will focus first on growing the company’s publisher network across the region, paving the way to scale demand for brands seeking incremental, performance-based revenue. She will also represent Nomix Group in key industry forums.“We’re excited to welcome Kate to lead our Asia-Pacific growth,” said Colin Jeavons, founder and CEO of Nomix Group. “Her experience across both publishers and brands makes her uniquely suited to build Shopnomix in this region, where the shift from traditional search to AI, social and creator-led commerce is accelerating.”“Nomix Group’s mission of performance-based commerce everywhere resonates strongly in APAC,” Wareham said. “I’m looking forward to helping publishers unlock new revenue and giving brands the tools to scale in a region where awareness of AI-driven commerce is just beginning to grow.”The appointment highlights Nomix Group’s commitment to global expansion, following recent announcements across North America and Europe.

