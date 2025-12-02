Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

ARH Real Estate Advisory Group Introduces Expanded Manhattan Commercial Real Estate Advisory Services for Investors & Business Owners

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC has expanded its Manhattan commercial real estate advisory practice, offering comprehensive guidance to investors, business owners, developers, and estate fiduciaries navigating New York City’s complex commercial property landscape.Led by Alejandro Hernandez, Esq.—a seasoned attorney, advisor , and real estate strategist with more than 20 years of legal and transactional experience—the Manhattan advisory division offers services that bridge commercial real estate analysis, legal-informed due diligence, and investor-oriented strategy.“Manhattan’s commercial market is evolving rapidly,” Hernandez said. “Investors and business owners require nuanced intelligence on valuation, zoning, risk, and long-term portfolio positioning. We provide clear strategy in an otherwise fragmented environment.”The Manhattan advisory practice supports:• Commercial probate and estate-held property sales• Office, retail, and mixed-use acquisition strategy• Investor analysis and market positioning• Lease negotiations and commercial restructuring• Business owner consulting for space planning and relocationThis expansion supports ARH’s footprint across Manhattan, where clients increasingly demand integrated legal-minded real estate strategy combined with practical commercial market insight.Media Contact:ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCManhattan, New Yorkinfo@arhrealestategroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

