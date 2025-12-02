TSN Florida Workshop Slashes Registration Price by 50%*

One-day, accelerated format provides training from industry experts about services that enhance profits and elevate the storage experience for consumers

We’re expanding our workshop agenda to focus on alternative storage assets–such as truck parking, marinas and flex space–to ensure sustainability long in the future. And, the event is now 50% off!” — Toy Storage Nation President Amy Bix

NAPLES, FL, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Toy Storage Nation (TSN), the No. 1 media-education brand targeting non-traditional storage opportunities, takes entrepreneurs to the next generation of self-storage, educating them about diversified storage assets at the upcoming TSN Workshop in Naples, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025. And for the first-time ever, the workshop is offered at a 50% discount, using Code SAVE50*.The accelerated one-day educational event covers all aspects of developing, investing and operating RV and boat storage facilities, the rising star in the storage industry, while also introducing other emerging, complementary assets, including truck parking flex space and marina storage.Industry experts lead presentations and offer one-on-one time with attendees on the following and more:--Feasibility and market demand,--Development and entitlement,--Design and construction,--Financing and funding models,--Operational technology,--Truck parking, flex space and marina storage,--Marketing/revenue strategies.“Toy Storage Nation is helping to redefine the storage landscape, leaning on the expertise of storage pioneers, who share their decades of industry throughout nearly a dozen of presentations at the TSN Workshops, covering all angles of RV/boat storage,” says TSN President Amy Bix.“We’re also expanding our agenda to focus on the other alternative storage assets–such as truck parking, marinas and flex space–to ensure sustainability long in the future,” she adds. “It gives our attendees the biggest bang for the buck while setting them up for success, wherever the toy storage journey takes them.”Learn more and register for the Toy Storage Nation Workshop for half-price (good for one attendee and a guest!) at https://toystoragenation.com/naples-workshop/ . Code: SAVE50*Discount applies to new registrations only. Previous purchases are ineligible for refunds or price adjustments.

