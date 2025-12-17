RV/Boat Storage, Truck Parking, Marina and Flex Space Entrepreneurs: Access Resources With TSN Membership, 25% Off

Foremost authority of high-demand storage sectors expands, enhances program and brand focus to meet needs of evolving self-storage industry and tenant needs

TSN members gain access to exclusive benefits, discounts/freebies from more than 20 industry vendors focused on developing, operating and investing in RV/boat storage as well as complementary assets.” — Toy Storage Nation President Amy Bix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The self-storage industry is expanding rapidly, and Toy Storage Nation (TSN) is forging ahead to ensure entrepreneurs can maximize profitable opportunities while meeting the needs of consumer-tenants. That commitment is reflected through TSN’s enhanced 2026 Membership Program and the brand’s focus, expanding beyond RV and boat storage to include flex space , truck parking and marina storage.TSN members gain access to exclusive benefits and multiple discounts/freebies from more than 20 industry vendor-partners focused on developing, operating and investing in RV/boat storage as well as complementary emerging assets. Plus, those registering by Jan. 31, 2026, save 25% on membership fees.New for 2026, members will receive a soon-to-be-released Toy Storage Nation Operations Handbook, along with free site plans, layouts, 3D renderings, valuations and consultations with selected industry leaders. Members save through waived set-up management fees, reductions in lender closing costs and generous discounts for software subscriptions, website development and engineering fees.Topping off the benefits is a 20% discount to Toy Storage Nation’s Storage Redefined Masterclasses slated for summer and fall (proposed for Texas and Florida, respectively). New this year as well: Member receive an additional 20% discount to bring a guest to the summer or fall masterclass, including all presentations, roundtable discussions, facility tour, vendor visits, cocktail reception and wrap-up Q&A panel discussion.Each TSN Storage Redefined Masterclass, including the April event hosted in partnership with the Inside Self-Storage World Expo, is specifically designed for developers, investors and facility operations leaders seeking to master high-growth, specialized real estate beyond traditional self-storage.Masterclass participants will leave equipped to identify, acquire, develop and efficiently operate alternative storage assets at the forefront of the commercial real estate market, gaining expert strategies across four high-demand storage sectors:• RV & Boat Storage: Learn the intricacies of site selection, design best practices (covered vs. uncovered), premium amenity integration and maximizing revenue.• Truck Parking: Discover how to capitalize on the growing demand for secure, accessible commercial truck parking.• Flex Space: Explore the convergence of light industrial, warehouse and storage space. Understand design for versatile tenancy and mixed-use revenue streams.• Marinas & Wet/Dry Slips: Dive into the world of waterfront storage, including environmental considerations, maximizing profitability from wet slips, dry stack storage and associated services.Toy Storage Nation was founded in 2020 to serve as the “voice for the RV and boat storage industry,” launching its website and workshop to educate entrepreneurs about this fast-growing, yet overlooked, emerging self-storage asset class. In early 2025, the company recognized shifts in consumer demand for other forms of storage, leading TSN to expand website content and educational events to investigate complementary storage assets. The Membership Program launched in 2023 and continues to donate 10% of registration fees to Wounded Warrior Outdoors.Learn more and join the TSN 2026 Membership Program at toystoragenation.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.