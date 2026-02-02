Gain Expertise in RV/Boat Storage, Truck Parking, Flex Space and Marinas at TSN Storage Redefined Masterclass, April 10

TSN Masterclass educates developers, investors and operators of alternative forms of self-storage

Toy Storage Nation offers the only one-day educational event for developers, investors and operators of fastest-growing alternative self-storage assets

The TSN Masterclass is specifically designed for developers, investors and facility operations leaders seeking to master high-growth, specialized real estate beyond traditional self-storage.” — Toy Storage Nation President Amy Bix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attention business developers and investors hunting the next big thing: Toy Storage Nation’s “Storage Redefined Masterclass” gives entrepreneurs expert advice to accelerate success in the self-storage industry’s fastest growing subsectors, April 10, at the ISS World Expo in Las Vegas. This one-day educational event unleashes best practices for getting RV and boat storage facilities up and running as quickly and profitably as possible, along with expert advice for profiting in complementary high-growth storage assets.Hot Tip: Wannabe attendees will want to register before Feb. 23, 2026, to save hundreds with the early bird discount!Masterclass participants are equipped with the knowledge and tools they’ll need to identify, acquire, develop and efficiently operate alternative storage assets at the forefront of the commercial real estate market, gaining expert strategies across four high-demand storage sectors:• RV & Boat Storage: Learn the intricacies of site selection, design best practices (covered vs. uncovered), premium amenity integration and maximizing revenue. Truck Parking : Discover how to capitalize on the growing demand for secure, accessible commercial truck parking. Flex Space : Explore the convergence of light industrial, warehouse and storage space. Understand design for versatile tenancy and mixed-use revenue streams.• Marinas & Wet/Dry Slips: Dive into the world of waterfront storage, including environmental considerations, maximizing profitability from wet slips, dry stack storage and associated services.Toy Storage Nation was founded in 2020 to serve as the “voice for the RV and boat storage industry,” with the mission to educate entrepreneurs about this fast-growing, yet overlooked, emerging self-storage asset class. In early 2025, the company recognized shifts in consumer demand for other forms of storage, leading TSN to expand website content and educational events to provide content regarding complementary storage assets as well.“The TSN Storage Redefined Masterclass is specifically designed for developers, investors and facility operations leaders seeking to master high-growth, specialized real estate beyond traditional self-storage,” explains TSN President Amy Bix. “It’s the only event of its kind, and we’re proud to host it in partnership with the ISS World Expo.”The information-packed day includes a site tour of a nearby RV/boat storage facility, in addition to numerous presentations by industry pioneers covering a wide range of topics:• Feasibility,• Investing,• Commercial Storage/Truck Parking,• Security and Technology,• Insurance,• Software,• Financing,• Development and Operations, and• Canopy and Enclosed Construction.Register before Feb. 13, 2026, to receive the early bird discount and save hundreds. Register at https://toystoragenation.com/las-vegas-masterclass/ For questions or assistance, contact Drew Whitney at 602-677-2207 or via email: drew.whitney@toystoragenation.com

