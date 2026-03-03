Toy Storage Nation Masterclass Boosts Speaker Lineup, Targets Flex Space, Marinas and RV/Boat Storage Data, April 10

Banks Brown, Cody Payne and James Breunig join an all-expert speaker line-up at the Toy Storage Nation Masterclass, April 10

Foremost authority of RV/boat storage offers exclusive educational event for developers, investors and operators to profit in alternative self-storage assets

If you're interested in profiting in RV/boat storage and alternative self-storage niches, this is the place to be. The Masterclass is designed to master specialized real estate beyond self-storage.” — Toy Storage Nation President Amy Bix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toy Storage Nation announces the addition of three industry experts to round out its robust lineup of presentations slated for the upcoming “Storage Redefined Masterclass,” April 10 in Las Vegas.Joining the roster are Cody Payne of Flex Parks USA—to discuss hugely popular flex space storage opportunities; and Banks Brown of Madison Capital Group—to address the expansive marina market. Payne and Banks will each lead interactive roundtable discussions with attendees. In addition, StorTrack’s James Breunig will offer opening remarks covering a wide range of industry data to guide attendees’ development and investment decisions in alternative storage assets.The one-day educational event, hosted in partnership with ISS World Expo, is designed to accelerate entrepreneurs’ potential within the soaring RV/boat storage industry and complementary high-growth storage assets of flex space, truck parking and marinas. Masterclass participants are equipped with the knowledge and tools they need to identify, acquire, develop and efficiently operate alternative storage assets at the forefront of the commercial real estate market.As the founder of Flex Parks USA, Payne has more than 20 years of industrial real estate experience and is recognized as an authority in small-bay flex and multi-tenant industrial investment sales. Brown, who is VP of Acquisitions at Madison Capital Group, leads the firm’s marina and RV/boat storage investment platform. Finally, Breunig has nearly two decades of experience in traditional and RV/boat storage, both as an owner-operator and a data miner. Using StorTrack’s platform, he will provide insights for alternative storage entrepreneurs to make smarter, data-driven decisions.The trio of new speakers joins an all-expert RV/boat storage line-up:• Devin Beasley of Cushman & Wakefield’s Recreational Property Advisors team;• John Bilton of Nokē Smart Entry for Janus International Group;• Mark Dirato and Aric Nissen of Baja Construction Co. Inc.;• Greg Ellsworth of Self Storage Consulting Group;• Andrew Jones of Truck Parking Club;• Cody Lopez of MakoRabco;• Steve Lucas of The Storage Group;• Anne Mino of Live Oak Bank;• Nathaniel Trone of SBOA Insurance Services/Alchemy Insurance Solutions; and• Jo Beth White of Development Services Inc.“If you are interested in profiting in RV/boat storage and other alternative self-storage niches, this is the place to be,” said Amy Bix, Toy Storage Nation President. “The TSN Storage Redefined Masterclass is specifically designed for developers, investors and facility operations-leaders to master highly specialized real estate beyond traditional self-storage.”The information-packed day includes a site tour of a nearby RV/boat storage facility, in addition to numerous presentations by industry pioneers covering a wide range of topics:• Feasibility,• Investing,• Financing,• Security and Technology,• Insurance,• Software,• Development and Operations, and• Canopy and Enclosed Construction.Register now for the Toy Storage Nation Storage Redefined Masterclass, hosted in partnership with ISS World Expo, April 10 in Las Vegas.ToyStorageNation.com

