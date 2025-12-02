Submit Release
Alejandro Hernandez, Esq. Strengthens Position as Manhattan’s Leading Probate & Trust Real Estate Advisor

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alejandro Hernandez, Esq.—a veteran attorney turned real estate advisor with more than two decades of legal and fiduciary experience—has reinforced his footprint in Manhattan as a premier resource for executors, trustees, fiduciaries, and families navigating probate and trust real estate sales across New York City.

With extensive background in litigation, estate matters, and complex property transfers, Hernandez brings a uniquely attorney-informed approach to Manhattan’s high-stakes trust and estate property market. His expertise spans co-ops, luxury condos, townhouses, and multi-property estates involving Surrogate’s Court oversight.

“Manhattan executors and trustees face layers of legal, financial, and operational challenges,” Hernandez said. “My role is to streamline the sale, safeguard fiduciary duties, and protect the estate’s value at every stage.”

Hernandez advises clients on:
• Estate and probate real estate strategy
• Co-op board issues during probate
• Court-supervised sales and fiduciary procedures
• Valuation, due diligence, and investor positioning
• Trustee and executor guidance under New York law

His advisory platform integrates his legal background with real estate brokerage, consulting, and wealth-analysis skills, offering a comprehensive support structure seldom found in the Manhattan marketplace.

Hernandez operates through ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC (Manhattan) and serves clients across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the greater NYC region.

