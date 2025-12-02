Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,714 in the last 365 days.

California Court Reporter shortage has direct effect on San Benito County trials

A salary of up to $121,388 and a hiring bonus of $27,000 apparently aren’t enough to fill a Superior Court court reporter position that has been vacant for almost a year. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Court Reporter shortage has direct effect on San Benito County trials

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more