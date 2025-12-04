Want a say on the $750M courthouse project in Fresno? Here’s your chance

Residents in the Fresno area have been asked to weigh in on a $750 million project to build the next Fresno County Courthouse. The nearly 60-year-old courthouse on Van Ness Avenue between Fresno and Tulare streets has been deemed risky to earthquake damage, as well as overcrowded and less than ideal for the daily needs of Fresno County.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.