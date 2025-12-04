Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,287 in the last 365 days.

Want a say on the $750M courthouse project in Fresno? Here’s your chance

Residents in the Fresno area have been asked to weigh in on a $750 million project to build the next Fresno County Courthouse. The nearly 60-year-old courthouse on Van Ness Avenue between Fresno and Tulare streets has been deemed risky to earthquake damage, as well as overcrowded and less than ideal for the daily needs of Fresno County.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Want a say on the $750M courthouse project in Fresno? Here’s your chance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more