Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,287 in the last 365 days.

Return of Children to Mother Doesn’t Moot Her Appeal

The California Supreme Court yesterday held that a mother’s appeal of a judge’s determination that her children are subject to the juvenile court’s jurisdiction and must be removed from her care is not moot even though her parental rights were later restored where the underlying allegations require the governing welfare agency to report her to the Department of Justice for inclusion in a statewide database of child abuse incidents.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Return of Children to Mother Doesn’t Moot Her Appeal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more