Return of Children to Mother Doesn’t Moot Her Appeal

The California Supreme Court yesterday held that a mother’s appeal of a judge’s determination that her children are subject to the juvenile court’s jurisdiction and must be removed from her care is not moot even though her parental rights were later restored where the underlying allegations require the governing welfare agency to report her to the Department of Justice for inclusion in a statewide database of child abuse incidents.

